Bills QB Josh Allen after postgame X-ray on hand: 'I'm good'

After Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen left the field at Hard Rock Stadium, he went into the X-ray room with an athletic trainer for further examination on his hand.
Allen said he hit the hand on a helmet or a facemask late in the game. When he went to the sideline before Miami's final possession, Allen appeared to be getting treatment on his right hand.
"I'm fine. I'm fine," Allen told reporters after the game.
Asked if he needed to undergo further tests, Allen said, “I’m good."
Coach Sean McDermott also was asked about Allen's health and responded with, "He's good."
Allen finished 42 for 63 for 400 yards and two touchdowns. He led the Bills' rushing attack with 47 yards on eight carries.