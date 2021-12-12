Bills Q&A: What wild loss in Tampa says about the Bills' mojo, playoffs, offense

I still like their chances. If the Bills play close to their ability, they should finish at least 3-1 by beating Carolina and Atlanta and the hapless New York Jets, all at home. That would get them to 10-7, with a record of 6-6 in conference. It’s not guaranteed that would get them in.

They have to beat out two of the following four teams: the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5), Indianapolis (7-6), Cincinnati (7-6) and Cleveland (7-6). Indianapolis might not get to 10 wins because of a tough schedule (Pats, Cards, Raiders, Jaguars). But if they get to 10, they have a tie-breaker edge on the Bills.

The Chargers have a good chance to get to 10 wins and 8-4 in conference games against the Chiefs, Texans, Broncos and Raiders. The Bengals face the Broncos, Ravens, Chiefs and Browns. Cleveland finishes with the Raiders, Packers, Steelers and Bengals.

Can the Bills’ offense excel without the running of Josh Allen?