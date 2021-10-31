Bills Q&A: What was wrong in first half? How big is gap between teams?

Add it all up, and it was a three-point half for the Bills.

How big is the gap between the Bills and Dolphins?

Big. The Bills played their worst half of the year and still covered a two-touchdown spread in beating Miami for a seventh consecutive time, the longest winning streak ever for the Bills’ vs. their South Florida rival.

The gap at quarterback is giant between Allen and Tua Tagovailoa.

And the gap in the trenches is big. While the Bills’ offensive line struggled in the first half, the pass blocking was pretty good in the second half. Miami’s offensive line, meanwhile, remains a big weakness, despite a ton of moves to fix it.

Should the Dolphins trade for Deshaun Watson?

The answer has to be yes, right? But whether they should pull the trigger this week, by the 4 p.m. Tuesday trade deadline, or wait until March is hard to say. It’s hard to imagine Watson is avoiding an NFL suspension at some point, whether it comes this season or in the 2022 regular season.