Bills Q&A: Veteran defensive end Jerry Hughes gets to watch the team grow

JH: Just in the team's personality, the way that everyone kind of comes together now on the team. It's really great to see how much that we all are from different places, different schools, different parts of the U.S. – even, we got two guys from London. We got a bunch of people from overseas in our building. But there's so much similarities in our personalities, I think, which is just really unique. You got to really tip your hats to the guys in the front office, being able to find people who are from all over the place, different backgrounds. The way we get up and speak, talk to each other, you learn something about one another. You're like, "Oh wow, I act the same way, and you’re year five, and I'm year 12." And from Michigan, from Texas. So, it's just amazing that they were able to find so many guys, 90 men who look different, but can still share the same common goals and same common interests.