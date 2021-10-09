Bills Q&A: Veteran defensive end Jerry Hughes gets to watch the team grow

Defensive end Jerry Hughes is in his 12th year in the NFL and his ninth in Buffalo. So if he has any old-man gripes, he's earned them. The longest-tenured Bill, Hughes laughs as he critiques music choices or locker habits of his teammates. But it's all in good fun. He's gotten to see this team grow, and he's the first to celebrate younger players' success.
He's making his own plays, too. Hughes tipped Texans quarterback Davis Mills' pass on fourth down for a big stop in the Bills' 40-0 win last Sunday.
"Honestly, we treat that like a takeaway," safety Micah Hyde said after the game. "That's so much momentum for us."
Now, if he could just get the team to carve out a little more time for music education.
Buffalo News: You’ve been around this team so long. How often do they make fun of you for being the old guy, and what’s the most insulting?
JH: Oh my gosh, probably when they play music out here, and there's a song from the late ‘90s, a Tupac song, a Biggie song will come on. And everyone who was born in 2001 is like, "Never heard this before. Hey, old man?" I'm like, "Really guys?" Like ‘98 can’t be that old. ‘95? So anytime they're playing music, anything that references any kind of ‘90s, anything before 2002, these kids don't know.
BN: When did you first start to notice that?
JH: Oh, probably when Ed (defensive tackle Ed Oliver) got here. Yeah, whenever that was – three years ago – Ed Oliver showed up, and he took over the music one day in the locker room. And I'm thinking to myself, "Now we let rookies take over the music?" And he might have played 12 songs, and there's about three other vets that were sitting right next to me, and we're like, "Don't let this guy ever do that again." We had never heard this music before. We weren't used to it. We needed our generation back, our genres. So yeah, certainly.
BN: He strikes me as someone who’ll play country music, too. Is that right?
JH: No, 100%, he is a country guy. And I had my country vet sitting right next to me. And we don't like the new school country. Ed tries to mix and co-mingle with new and old, but his old still isn't old. It's old from 2003. And we're like, "It's not really old-school, dude." He needs to get with the picture. So he's still learning, but I get it. He's young. So, all of this new to him.
BN: That's what the veterans are for, right?
JH: Yeah, I said we're going to have to learn to show him a little Billy Joel, show him some of the actual classics, so they can really appreciate music and not listen to who knows? Who knows what they’re listening to? I don’t even want to try.
BN: Outside of music, where have you seen this team chance the most since you got here?
JH: Just in the team's personality, the way that everyone kind of comes together now on the team. It's really great to see how much that we all are from different places, different schools, different parts of the U.S. – even, we got two guys from London. We got a bunch of people from overseas in our building. But there's so much similarities in our personalities, I think, which is just really unique. You got to really tip your hats to the guys in the front office, being able to find people who are from all over the place, different backgrounds. The way we get up and speak, talk to each other, you learn something about one another. You're like, "Oh wow, I act the same way, and you’re year five, and I'm year 12." And from Michigan, from Texas. So, it's just amazing that they were able to find so many guys, 90 men who look different, but can still share the same common goals and same common interests.
BN: Your big pet peeve is clutter. Who has the worst locker on this team?
JH: Oh, Tre White. Tre White has the worst locker. Yeah, I went there last week to steal two cookies. And it was just clothes, there was shoes, there were socks. He had an LSU box. Pretty sure I saw a pretzel half-eaten. And I walked away. I couldn’t. I can't eat it from somewhere like that. Clutter’s my big deal, and so I just started itching. … Just, clean up, man. It’s unbelievable.
BN: Is yours the cleanest then?
JH: I don't know. I don't want to toot my own horn, pat my back, because it's color coordinated. I got pictures hanging up. I put my socks away, and my shoes are all nicely organized underneath my cubby. I don't want to pat my own back and say it's me, because I'm pretty sure we got quite a bit of other guys who like to be organized and like to be clean. So I'm sure I can't be the only one.