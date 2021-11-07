Bills Q&A: This was the worst regular-season loss by a good Bills team ever

Here is what we’re asking ourselves after the Buffalo Bills’ 9-6 loss at Jacksonville on Sunday:

Is this the worst loss in Bills history?

No. But it’s the worst loss of Sean McDermott’s career as the Bills' head coach.

It’s also the worst loss by a “good Bills team” in franchise history – 62 seasons. I’m counting the 1960s playoff years.

The Super Bowl losses and most of the playoff losses were worse, obviously. Home Run Throwback, of course, was worse, obviously. I’d rate a couple of the incomprehensible losses during The Drought as worse. But those were bad Bills teams.

Thinking of all the Bills’ playoff seasons, the one that comes closest was a 10-5 loss in December 1988 at Tampa Bay. That was an egg-laying, self-inflicted defeat. The Bills were 11-3 and the Buccaneers was 4-10 at the time. But the Bills were a 7.5-point favorite.

The Bills were a 14.5-point favorite in this game.

McDermott never has had a loss like this with the Bills. In fact, one of the credits on his resume before Sunday was that the Bills never had lost to a team they clearly should have beaten since he took over in 2017.