Bills Q&A: Is this a crisis? Have expectations gotten better of Bills?

Here’s what we’re asking after the Buffalo Bills’ loss to Indianapolis Sunday:
What is the Bills’ biggest worry at this moment?
The biggest concern is whether this team is physical enough on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball against good teams.
The offensive line didn’t have bad production vs. the Colts, but it was clear offensive coordinator Brian Daboll wasn’t confident in challenging the Colts’ defensive front on the ground. In the first half, there were five runs by running backs and 20 dropbacks by Josh Allen. That was arguably the correct strategy. The strength of the Colts’ defense is the interior, with defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart and middle linebacker Darius Leonard.
The issue is the passing game has to carry a huge load for the Bills. Is the load too big against the elite defenses ahead? It was too big against Pittsburgh. It was too big for stretches against Tennessee and Miami, which don’t have elite defenses. Will it be too heavy a load against the physical defenses of New England, Tampa Bay and, yes, New Orleans, which ranks No. 1 vs. the run?
Then there is the defensive front. Yes, it’s deeper and better than last year. But are the Bills good enough in the middle at defensive tackle? Obviously, this was a bad game to be missing Star Lotulelei, against one of the top offensive lines in the NFL. The run defense was a problem against Tennessee. New Orleans has one of the top offensive lines in the NFL. And New England is the kind of smash-mouth team that could be a big problem for the defense. Do the Bills need a more elite run-stuffer playing next to Ed Oliver?
“We did a great job going out there and winning the line of scrimmage and having a dominating performance,” said Colts running back Nyheim Hines.
Are the high expectations having a negative impact on the Bills’ execution?
It sure looks as if the Bills are a team that is pressing its way into self-inflicted mistakes. Can they maintain their poise when things start going bad?
Allen’s interception on the opening drive was a forced throw in a third-and-18 situation. Terrible decision in which he’s trying to make a big play right after the offensive line committed consecutive penalties (a false start by Cody Ford and a hold on Mitch Morse). One reason teams commit penalties, like holding, is they get beaten on the line of scrimmage. But there were plenty of other hard-to-excuse penalties.
Trailing 14-7, the Bills’ defense made two penalties to allow the Colts to convert a third-and-8 situation. Mario Addison missed what looked like a sure sack on a third-and-10 situation. Late in the half, Zach Moss dropped a pass in the flat to ruin a better chance at a field goal. Early in the third quarter, Jordan Poyer had a personal foul call.
Is this a crisis?
You betcha. It’s on coach Sean McDermott to set the vision for this team over the next four days heading to the Thanksgiving night game in New Orleans. The Patriots await after that. If the Bills lose both of those, they’re in deep danger of missing the playoffs.
Somehow, McDermott needs to get his players to wear blinders, focus on one play at a time and stop beating itself with turnovers.
The losses to Jacksonville and the Colts have made one thing obvious: The Bills are not good enough to overcome a large number of self-inflicted mistakes.