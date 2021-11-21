Bills Q&A: Is this a crisis? Have expectations gotten better of Bills?

Here’s what we’re asking after the Buffalo Bills’ loss to Indianapolis Sunday:

What is the Bills’ biggest worry at this moment?

The biggest concern is whether this team is physical enough on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball against good teams.

The offensive line didn’t have bad production vs. the Colts, but it was clear offensive coordinator Brian Daboll wasn’t confident in challenging the Colts’ defensive front on the ground. In the first half, there were five runs by running backs and 20 dropbacks by Josh Allen. That was arguably the correct strategy. The strength of the Colts’ defense is the interior, with defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart and middle linebacker Darius Leonard.

The issue is the passing game has to carry a huge load for the Bills. Is the load too big against the elite defenses ahead? It was too big against Pittsburgh. It was too big for stretches against Tennessee and Miami, which don’t have elite defenses. Will it be too heavy a load against the physical defenses of New England, Tampa Bay and, yes, New Orleans, which ranks No. 1 vs. the run?