Bills Q&A: Give Sean McDermott credit for Bills' week-to-week focus

Bills 40, Texans 0: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays Dawson Knox is the first Bills tight end to catch a touchdown in three consecutive games since Charles Clay in 2016.

It helps when your team leader drinks the Kool-Aid. Josh Allen said this week he didn’t even know the Bills were playing Kansas City next week until a reporter brought it up. Yeah, right. Nobody’s buying that. But it’s exactly what you want your quarterback to say.

How bad are the Texans?

This was one of the most impotent offenses that ever has performed in Highmark Stadium. It's stunning how completely the Texans' franchise has been sabotaged from within.

It was the seventh fewest yards ever allowed by the Bills (109) and tied for the second fewest first downs ever allowed (six). It was the fewest first downs allowed by the Bills in eight years, since a 2013 shutout win over a Miami team quarterbacked by Ryan Tannehill.

Watch now: Stefon Diggs' playful personality cements place as Bills fan favorite Diggs' interaction with fans at Highmark Stadium and fun-loving personality shined through in two clips from Sunday's win over the Texans.

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills was completely over his head. Watching him run the Texans offense was reminiscent of the infamous, 6-3 game between the Bills and Browns in 2009, the nadir of the Dick Jauron regime.

The first quarter of the season already is over. How badly do the Bills need to slay the Kansas City dragon?