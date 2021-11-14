Bills Q&A: Drawing conclusions from blowout win over Jets (but not too many)

Here is what we’re asking ourselves after the Buffalo Bills’ 45-17 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday:
The Jets are bad. Is there much to draw from this blowout?
The Buffalo Bills’ quarterback and No. 1 receiver would not be denied on an 80-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter Sunday against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Yes. Nothing can be taken for granted in the world of the NFL, when the Bills can lose to lowly Jacksonville, Miami can thump the Baltimore Ravens and the Washington Football Team can upset the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
This was an important victory because the Bills proved to themselves that when they protect the ball and don’t beat themselves with penalties, they are as capable as ever of dominating an inferior opponent. They had 50 yards in penalties Sunday, compared with 118 against the Jaguars. There were only three penalties before the snap or after the whistle. It’s a confidence-boosting win. Any time there’s an all-systems letdown, as there was in Jacksonville, it’s good for a team to regain its swagger by playing hard, fast and physical.
The tackling by the defense was excellent and, essentially, there were no big plays allowed. The one play of more than 25 yards by the Jets ended in a fumble, which the Bills recovered.
From a fundamental football standpoint, the Bills were back to being good.
So, all is well in the Bills’ world?
Support Local Journalism
Let’s not get carried away.
This was a get-the-equilibrium back game. Now, much harder work begins. The Bills enter a tough four-game stretch, starting next week with the home game against Indianapolis.
The Colts (5-5) have won four of their last five, albeit with all four wins coming against bad teams. Indianapolis allowed the Jets to roll up 486 yards of offense last week. Nevertheless, the bulk of the Colts team that made the playoffs last year and took the Bills to the wall in the wild-card round is back. The Colts have one of the top five offensive lines in the NFL and one of the most talented running backs in Jonathan Taylor. The Bills might not have run-plugging defensive tackle Star Lotulelei.
After that, the Bills visit New Orleans (5-4) on a short week on Thanksgiving. Then, they play host to New England (6-4), which is on a legitimate roll. Then they visit Tampa Bay (6-3).
There’s no wiggle room in the race with New England for the AFC East title. Bills fans should be keeping their week-to-week blinders on.
Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a touchdown on their opening possession, their final drive of the first half and their first drive of the second half, sparking a second-half onslaught in the team's 45-17 victory.
Is the running game back to being an asset for the offense?
Let’s not go all the way there yet, either. It was a good step forward for the run game and the offensive line, which was boosted by the return of right tackle Spencer Brown. That allowed Daryl Williams to return to right guard, where he has performed better this year.
The Jets’ defense is bad, but Gang Green does have two big space-eaters in the middle in Quinnen Williams and Folo Fatukasi. The Bills ran wide with success. Good strategy. The Colts have one of the top five defensive tackles in the NFL in DeForest Buckner, and a 336-pounder playing next to him in Grover Stewart. The Colts entered this week in the top 10 in the NFL in yards-per-rush allowed.
Let’s see how things go in terms of rushing efficiency next week.