Bills Q&A: Drawing conclusions from blowout win over Jets (but not too many)

Let’s not get carried away.

This was a get-the-equilibrium back game. Now, much harder work begins. The Bills enter a tough four-game stretch, starting next week with the home game against Indianapolis.

The Colts (5-5) have won four of their last five, albeit with all four wins coming against bad teams. Indianapolis allowed the Jets to roll up 486 yards of offense last week. Nevertheless, the bulk of the Colts team that made the playoffs last year and took the Bills to the wall in the wild-card round is back. The Colts have one of the top five offensive lines in the NFL and one of the most talented running backs in Jonathan Taylor. The Bills might not have run-plugging defensive tackle Star Lotulelei.

After that, the Bills visit New Orleans (5-4) on a short week on Thanksgiving. Then, they play host to New England (6-4), which is on a legitimate roll. Then they visit Tampa Bay (6-3).

There’s no wiggle room in the race with New England for the AFC East title. Bills fans should be keeping their week-to-week blinders on.

Is the running game back to being an asset for the offense?