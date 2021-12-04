Bills' Q&A: Disruptive Ed Oliver credits equipment change for rising play

BN: You talked postgame in New Orleans that you always play well in front of your family. Any family going to be at Monday’s game?

EO: Oh, I don’t think (anybody's) gonna be here. It's a Monday night game, so it's kind of hard to get family up. So I'm not sure. If somebody do come, they ain’t told me yet, so we'll see how it goes. … Matter of fact, nobody’s come to the game in about three weeks. But no, it ain't nothing like that – it's just a Monday game. And it's just hard to get family up, especially after the holidays. Everybody’s getting back to work and getting back to the regular life. And so it's just hard, everybody just settling back in.

BN: How was the mini-bye after the Thanksgiving game?

EO: I went back home, rode a couple of good single-footed horses, chilled out around my barn. We cooked, hung out and just was normal for a little while. And that definitely helps, with just the rigors and the mental part of the season. So that helped a lot, just to clear my mind mentally and just hang out for a little while.

BN: Do you still have horses here, too?