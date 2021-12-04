Bills' Q&A: Disruptive Ed Oliver credits equipment change for rising play

Ed Oliver won't be spending as much money on tickets this week. It's a notable change; he said he spent so much that he was basically playing for free against the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving. His family, mainly spread around Texas and Louisiana, will be watching the third-year defensive tackle from afar on Monday Night Football.
He got to catch up with a lot of them last week, but it wasn't just the people whom Oliver was excited to see. Oliver doesn't get to see his horses as often these days, but got a chance to ride and recharge after a strong performance in New Orleans. His disruptive game was just the latest: Oliver's improved play has shown recently, and he finally tallied a sack against the Saints after several unique near-misses. Now, he hopes to keep that up Monday night, at home against the New England Patriots.
This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
BN: You told us earlier this season that you feel like you’re playing more free. Is there anything off the field that’s helped that?
EO: Nah, mainly just on the field. Taking care of my body. Like at the beginning of the year, I was wearing two knee braces, trying to get my body back right. And (shoot), the knee braces came off – and ever since the bye week, I haven't been wearing knee braces, my play has been going up and up and up and up and up. So, I'm just appreciative of people in the building helping me, and the facility, the stuff they’ve got in place for us as far as like recovery, with our owners and the great job they do at making sure we have everything we need for recovery. Just things like that help me play better.
BN: You talked postgame in New Orleans that you always play well in front of your family. Any family going to be at Monday’s game?
EO: Oh, I don’t think (anybody's) gonna be here. It's a Monday night game, so it's kind of hard to get family up. So I'm not sure. If somebody do come, they ain’t told me yet, so we'll see how it goes. … Matter of fact, nobody’s come to the game in about three weeks. But no, it ain't nothing like that – it's just a Monday game. And it's just hard to get family up, especially after the holidays. Everybody’s getting back to work and getting back to the regular life. And so it's just hard, everybody just settling back in.
BN: How was the mini-bye after the Thanksgiving game?
EO: I went back home, rode a couple of good single-footed horses, chilled out around my barn. We cooked, hung out and just was normal for a little while. And that definitely helps, with just the rigors and the mental part of the season. So that helped a lot, just to clear my mind mentally and just hang out for a little while.
BN: Do you still have horses here, too?
EO: Actually, I don't have any here right now. But last year, Cruz – I have a horse named Cruz, and another horse named Mama – they were here all year. But they’re out there training now. So, once I saw how cold it gets in December, and how much I want to ride, but it was too cold. I was like, ‘Ahhh!’ The only part that I miss is when we get good days, when the sun is out, man, I wish they were here. But in the days that I don't want to go outside, I know they kind of don't want to go outside. Especially (because) I was renting stalls at a barn. So if I had my own barn in my own backyard, and I didn’t have to go that far, or see nobody or nothing, just me and my horses, that'd be cool. But I don't have that right now.
BN: What are your horses named after?
EO: I don't know Cruz's actual name. But Mama's name is Hard On Luck, or something like that. I don't know, her name was Hard On Luck, and I said, ‘Nope! Her name’s Mama.’ I just called her Mama every time I’d see her. Like, ‘Hey, Mama!’ So, Mama just kind of stuck.
BN: Not to bring up a sore subject, but when you look at all the would-be sacks this year that were called back, which of those felt best in the moment?
EO: All of ‘em felt good in the moment. But probably the Jets game, when I took the ball out of his hand, smacked ‘em. I was like, ‘Dang! That ain’t no sack? Oh well.’ But I know everybody's seen it, and then the one in the Saints game, that felt pretty good, too. The one I thought I took the ball out his hand, but that was a forward pass, too. That felt better than the sack, honestly. I was like, ‘Dang, I just took the ball out of the quarterback’s hand again?’ But it wasn't a sack. I mean, it is what it is.