Bills punter requests photo with Josh Allen after first punt-less game in the NFL

It was a serene Boxing Day for Matt Haack, the Buffalo Bills punter who wasn't called upon in Buffalo's 33-21 win over the New England Patriots.
As Josh Allen told reporters after the game, Haack requested a postgame photo with the quarterback, the chief culprit for Haack's inactivity – the QB engineered six scoring drives, converted six of 12 third downs and three of four fourth downs.
Josh Allen says Matt Haack wanted to get a picture with him after the game since Haack didn’t punt and had never done that before— katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) December 26, 2021
Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson and kicker Tyler Bass joined the photo, with all four players making a "zero" gesture. Haack served as the holder on five Bass kicks Sunday, but that was the extent of his contributions.
Good day at the office #NoPuntsGo Bills pic.twitter.com/cTBsYr8y6m— Reid Ferguson (@SnapFlow69) December 26, 2021
According to ESPN Nation reporter Mike Reiss, Sunday marked the first time an opponent of Bill Belichick had ever gone an entire game without punting.
Haack, in mentioning his first no-punt game, was likely referring to his NFL career, which spans five years, but it could also include his college tenure at Arizona State, where he recorded a punt in every game except one, during his freshman season, when he shared punting duties with two other players.
Bills fans and media personalities joined in on Haack's amusing gesture, cracking jokes about the remarkably quiet day of work.
Matt Haack Me 🤝Getting paid for not really doing anything at work between Christmas and New Years— Craig Hunter (@315to513) December 26, 2021
Honestly the Bills owe Matt Haack an apology. He could have stayed home with his family this holiday weekend.— josh (@jscardina23) December 26, 2021
Matt Haack on the sidelines today considering the Bills didn't punt once. pic.twitter.com/pwKQq9S4Zx— John Bava III (@JohnBava3) December 26, 2021
Matt Haack was one really lucky @BuffaloBills fan today!Free trip to New England On-Field Game pass AND he got a picture with Josh AllenWow what a day for him! #BUFvsNE #ForTheBrand #NoPunts @PatMcAfeeShow https://t.co/c06aSbb1cA— James Quinn (@JQuinn1028) December 26, 2021
If this is the move going forward, I'm a lot cheaper than Matt Haack. https://t.co/E9dnxB6lsg— Mike Meiler (@mikemeiler) December 26, 2021