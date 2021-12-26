Bills punter requests photo with Josh Allen after first punt-less game in the NFL

According to ESPN Nation reporter Mike Reiss , Sunday marked the first time an opponent of Bill Belichick had ever gone an entire game without punting.

Haack, in mentioning his first no-punt game, was likely referring to his NFL career, which spans five years, but it could also include his college tenure at Arizona State, where he recorded a punt in every game except one, during his freshman season, when he shared punting duties with two other players.