 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills punter requests photo with Josh Allen after first punt-less game in the NFL
0 comments

Bills punter requests photo with Josh Allen after first punt-less game in the NFL

Support this work for $1 a month
1019072894 McCoy Sports Buffalo Bills training camp (copy)

Bills punter Matt Haack (3) did not punt for the first time in his NFL career in Buffalo's 33-21 win over New England.

 James P. McCoy / News file photo

It was a serene Boxing Day for Matt Haack, the Buffalo Bills punter who wasn't called upon in Buffalo's 33-21 win over the New England Patriots. 

As Josh Allen told reporters after the game, Haack requested a postgame photo with the quarterback, the chief culprit for Haack's inactivity – the QB engineered six scoring drives, converted six of 12 third downs and three of four fourth downs.

Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson and kicker Tyler Bass joined the photo, with all four players making a "zero" gesture. Haack served as the holder on five Bass kicks Sunday, but that was the extent of his contributions.

According to ESPN Nation reporter Mike Reiss, Sunday marked the first time an opponent of Bill Belichick had ever gone an entire game without punting.

Haack, in mentioning his first no-punt game, was likely referring to his NFL career, which spans five years, but it could also include his college tenure at Arizona State, where he recorded a punt in every game except one, during his freshman season, when he shared punting duties with two other players. 

Bills fans and media personalities joined in on Haack's amusing gesture, cracking jokes about the remarkably quiet day of work. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Unvaccinated Cole Beasley blames 'rules' as he's forced out of key Bills game with COVID

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News