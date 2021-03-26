Bills punter Matt Haack pleasantly surprised to have a new NFL home

Matt Haack acknowledges it was a bit of a surprise when the Buffalo Bills came calling in free agency.
The team’s new punter saw what Corey Bojorquez did last season and did not expect there to be a job opening in Buffalo. When negotiations between the Bills and Bojorquez broke down, however, the team quickly reached out to Haack, who was happy to sign a three-year contract after spending his first four NFL seasons in the AFC East with the Miami Dolphins.
“I know there's a lot more factors that go into all that stuff, which I kind of tried to stay out of and let my agents handle,” Haack said in a phone conversation with The Buffalo News of finding an unexpected new home. “I really didn't try to think too much about it. Just in talking with the Bills, I knew the interest they had in me in free agency. I thought it was a good fit. ... I was a little bit surprised about Corey, but I think Corey will land somewhere just given how well he had done.”
It’s at least a mild surprise the Bills moved on from Bojorquez, who last year set a team record for gross average and led the NFL at 50.8 yards on his 41 punts. His net average of 44.0 yards was a team record and ranked fifth in the league. Bojorquez was a restricted free agent, but the Bills decided not to tender him a contract offer, which would have cost at least $2.133 million for one season.
He became an unrestricted free agent when the new league year began last week and remains unsigned.
“I think Corey had a really good year and we just weren’t on the same page so we decided to look elsewhere,” Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said. “We’re very excited. We’ve obviously seen Matt up close.”
Punting in the AFC East also meant Haack saw the Bills twice a season. He came away impressed with what he saw.
“They were a very tough, disciplined team, especially on special teams, because that's obviously where I'm in meetings, that's what we focus on," he said. “They just play hard. They want to win and they compete for each other. Like you saw last year, they had a chance to go to the Super Bowl. So that's the ultimate goal is to go to a Super Bowl and win a Super Bowl, and I think the Bills are on the right path to doing that.”
Haack joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent from Arizona State in 2017 and beat out veteran Matt Darr. After completing his three-year rookie deal, he re-signed with Miami and played the 2020 season on a one-year deal that paid him $2.133 million.
Three-year contract
Seeking some continuity with his specialists, Beane signed Haack to a three-year contract worth up to $5.475 million, including a signing bonus of $1.05 million and a 2021 salary cap charge of $1.575 million.
Haack and second-year kicker Tyler Bass are signed through the 2023 season. Long snapper Reid Ferguson is signed through 2021, but Beane has said it’s a priority to keep him around, too.
“A lot of the best units around the league are guys that have been together for a while,” Haack said. “I think that’s huge. You can have successful years here and there with a guy coming in here and there, but I think overall with long-term consistency, in that aspect, having guys that are comfortable with each other and work well together and are confident in each other, I think it goes a long way.”
When he was in town last weekend to officially sign his contract, Haack went to dinner with Ferguson. Plans are in the works for him to meet up with Bass in Florida to get some work in before training camp, as well.
Support Local Journalism
Haack served as the Dolphins’ holder in all four seasons, as he did at Arizona State.
“It's extremely serious because it ties directly into points,” he said. “Any time you can get points on the board, I mean, that's how you win football games, is scoring more than the other team, right? Getting Tyler comfortable with the way I hold and whatever he likes and having him be confident in his holder I think is huge and sets him up for success and makes the unit better as a whole, so I take that job very seriously. It's like going out and hitting a big punt. If you don't have a good hold, it screws up the whole operation.”
Haack would prefer to be on the field more for holds than punts, which he did plenty of for Miami last year. His 68 punts ranked sixth in the NFL. Bojorquez, meanwhile, barely qualified for the NFL leaders because the Bills punted so infrequently. Haack ranked seventh with 26 punts downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. His gross average was just 44.7 yards, though, which ranked 27th in the NFL. It also remains to be seen what the change in home weather does to his numbers.
“In our division itself, other than Miami, it's all colder places,” he said. “The biggest thing is being able to practice in it. Being able to kick in it throughout the week I think is a huge advantage, so I'm ready for the challenge. I'm not one to back down from a challenge. I've just got to trust in what I do and trust in the coaches and kind of trust in the process that we're going to figure it out and we're going to excel at what we do. Other punters have been successful at it, so I don't see why I can't be.”
Punting potential discovered in high school
Haack got his start as punter in a somewhat unusual fashion. During a freshman practice at Dowling Catholic in his home state of Iowa, Haack was fielding punts. He got tired of throwing the ball back, so he punted one.
Bingo. Dowling Catholic’s coaching staff saw potential right away. By the time Haack got to the varsity team, he was the team’s punter.
Even then, though, it wasn’t in the traditional sense.
“My high school had me do the rollout punt. It was really just a fake every time and if there was nowhere to go, then I would just kind of pooch it down the field, because I played receiver in high school,” he said.
It wasn’t until his parents enrolled him in a kicking camp run by former Iowa State kicker Jamie Kohl, who has trained several NFL and top college kickers and punters.
At the end of the camp, Haack won a punting competition, and Kohl knew he had something special. With college programs quickly filling out their scholarships, Haack went on a weeklong tour of the country, punting at several of Kohl’s camps. At one of them, he was spotted by Arizona State coach Todd Graham, who offered him a scholarship on the spot.
“That's when it became real that I could punt, and then obviously four years at ASU, my first year was pretty rough learning to normal punt, but after that I just kind of put my head down and worked as hard as I could,” Haack said. “Four years later, I gave myself a chance to land a job in the NFL and was fortunate enough to win one.”
Although he has a wide receiver background, Haack considers himself a punter now. He has, however, shown off his athleticism at times. He successfully ran for a first down against the Bills on a fake field goal earlier in his career, and in 2019 he threw a touchdown pass to Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders – the first touchdown pass to a kicker in the NFL since 1977.
“I like throwing the ball around and playing catch. It can't hurt with hand-eye coordination and being able to do more than just punt,” Haack said. “I think it might help a little bit. I definitely consider myself a punter, but I feel like I can do a little bit more.”