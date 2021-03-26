Bills punter Matt Haack pleasantly surprised to have a new NFL home

“A lot of the best units around the league are guys that have been together for a while,” Haack said. “I think that’s huge. You can have successful years here and there with a guy coming in here and there, but I think overall with long-term consistency, in that aspect, having guys that are comfortable with each other and work well together and are confident in each other, I think it goes a long way.”

When he was in town last weekend to officially sign his contract, Haack went to dinner with Ferguson. Plans are in the works for him to meet up with Bass in Florida to get some work in before training camp, as well.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Haack served as the Dolphins’ holder in all four seasons, as he did at Arizona State.

“It's extremely serious because it ties directly into points,” he said. “Any time you can get points on the board, I mean, that's how you win football games, is scoring more than the other team, right? Getting Tyler comfortable with the way I hold and whatever he likes and having him be confident in his holder I think is huge and sets him up for success and makes the unit better as a whole, so I take that job very seriously. It's like going out and hitting a big punt. If you don't have a good hold, it screws up the whole operation.”