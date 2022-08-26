Bills punter Matt Araiza won't play in Friday's preseason game, source says

CHARLOTTE – Bills punter Matt Araiza will not play Friday night against the Carolina Panthers, a league source confirmed to The Buffalo News.

Araiza arrived at Bank of America Stadium on Friday night with his teammates for the preseason finale. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., kicker Tyler Bass and long snapper Reid Ferguson took the field to warm up. Araiza did not join them. Ferguson warmed up by snapping the ball to a team staffer.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report that Araiza will not be in uniform for the game.

Araiza was on the final of five buses of players and coaches and team personnel to arrive at the stadium. He was not wearing any Bills gear, instead in a black shirt and gray shorts with a backpack.

Araiza and two former college teammates at San Diego State University were accused Thursday in a civil suit on California and gang-raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last fall.

The lawsuit, filed in San Diego County Superior Court, alleges Araiza, then 21, had sex with the minor outside of a home and then brought her inside to a room where she was repeatedly raped in the early hours of Oct. 17.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.