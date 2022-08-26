 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Bills punter Matt Araiza won't play in Friday's preseason game, source says

  • Updated
  • 0
Buffalo Bills Training Camp

Buffalo Bills player Matt Araiza during day four of training camp on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

CHARLOTTE – Bills punter Matt Araiza will not play Friday night against the Carolina Panthers, a league source confirmed to The Buffalo News. 

Araiza arrives at Bank of America Stadium

Matt Araiza arrived at Bank of America Stadium on Friday night with his teammates for the preseason finale. 

Araiza arrived at Bank of America Stadium on Friday night with his teammates for the preseason finale. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., kicker Tyler Bass and long snapper Reid Ferguson took the field to warm up. Araiza did not join them. Ferguson warmed up by snapping the ball to a team staffer. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report that Araiza will not be in uniform for the game. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Araiza was on the final of five buses of players and coaches and team personnel to arrive at the stadium. He was not wearing any Bills gear, instead in a black shirt and gray shorts with a backpack.

Araiza and two former college teammates at San Diego State University were accused Thursday in a civil suit on California and gang-raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last fall.

People are also reading…

The lawsuit, filed in San Diego County Superior Court, alleges Araiza, then 21, had sex with the minor outside of a home  and then brought her inside to a room where she was repeatedly raped in the early hours of Oct. 17.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

0 Comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News