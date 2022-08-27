Bills punter Matt Araiza not at Saturday practice but remains on roster, team says

After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott opened his news conference by addressing the incident. "It is a situation that is extremely serious. Just hard to go through and it’s not a situation that we or I take lightly whatsoever," he said. "It's very serious and I understand the sensitivity of the situation, it's clear ... we have work to do to continue to figure this thing out here, and we're going to do that."

When asked by reporters, McDermott repeatedly said he was "not going to get into details right now."

McDermott is scheduled to address reporters after practice Saturday.