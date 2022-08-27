Bills punter Matt Araiza not at Saturday practice but remains on roster, team says

Bills punter Matt Araiza was not at practice Saturday, but remains on the roster, the team said.
The punter did not dress for Friday night's preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers but did travel to and from Carolina with the team.
Araiza and two former teammates at San Diego State University were accused Thursday in a civil suit in California of raping a then-17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last fall.
The lawsuit, filed in San Diego County Superior Court, alleges Araiza, then 21, had sex with the minor outside of a home and then brought her inside to a room where she was repeatedly raped in the early hours of Oct. 17, 2021.
After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott opened his news conference by addressing the incident.
"It is a situation that is extremely serious. Just hard to go through and it’s not a situation that we or I take lightly whatsoever," he said. "It's very serious and I understand the sensitivity of the situation, it's clear ... we have work to do to continue to figure this thing out here, and we're going to do that."