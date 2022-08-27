 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bills punter Matt Araiza not at Saturday practice but remains on roster, team says

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Panthers Football

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott addresses the Matt Araiza situation after a loss to the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Bills punter Matt Araiza was not at practice Saturday, but remains on the roster, the team said.

The punter did not dress for Friday night's preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers but did travel to and from Carolina with the team. 

Araiza and two former teammates at San Diego State University were accused Thursday in a civil suit in California of raping a then-17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last fall.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The lawsuit, filed in San Diego County Superior Court, alleges Araiza, then 21, had sex with the minor outside of a home and then brought her inside to a room where she was repeatedly raped in the early hours of Oct. 17, 2021.

People are also reading…

During the game Friday, Araiza released a statement that disputed the allegations made in the lawsuit and in media reports.
 
“The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press,” Araiza said in the statement provided by his agent. “I look forward to quickly setting the record straight.”

After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott opened his news conference by addressing the incident.

"It is a situation that is extremely serious. Just hard to go through and it’s not a situation that we or I take lightly whatsoever," he said. "It's very serious and I understand the sensitivity of the situation, it's clear ... we have work to do to continue to figure this thing out here, and we're going to do that."

When asked by reporters, McDermott repeatedly said he was "not going to get into details right now."
 
McDermott is scheduled to address reporters after practice Saturday. 
0 Comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Analysis: Bills' 'thorough examination' clearly failed

Analysis: Bills' 'thorough examination' clearly failed

A “thorough examination” by the Buffalo Bills into gang rape allegations against punter Matt Araiza failed because coach Sean McDermott only learned more of the important details after a civil lawsuit was filed against the rookie. Now, the Bills are under fire for sticking with a player facing serious accusations. The criticism is deserved. Thanks to a dynamic offense led by Josh Allen and a stout defense, the Bills enter the season as favorites to win the Super Bowl, according to oddsmakers. They don’t need a sixth-round pick — even a “Punt God” — to be the difference-maker in January and February.

Bills' investigation of Araiza didn't include alleged victim

Bills' investigation of Araiza didn't include alleged victim

The attorney for a California teenager who has accused a Buffalo Bills rookie and two of his former college teammates of gang rape says the NFL team has not contacted him despite saying it had conducted a “thorough investigation.” Dan Gilleon said he has not heard from team officials since first informing them of the allegations against Bills punter Matt Araiza in late July. The 22-year-old Araiza and two former teammates at San Diego State are accused of the assault in a lawsuit. A police investigation is currently being evaluated by San Diego prosecutors.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bills coach Sean McDermott addresses Matt Araiza situation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News