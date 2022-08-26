Bills punter Matt Araiza: 'Facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed'

CHARLOTTE – Bills punter Matt Araiza released a statement during Friday night's preseason game and disputed the allegations made in a lawsuit filed Thursday and in media reports.

Araiza and two former college teammates at San Diego State University were accused in a civil suit in California of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last fall.

The lawsuit, filed in San Diego County Superior Court, alleges that Araiza, then 21, had sex with the minor outside of a home and then brought her inside to a room where she was repeatedly raped in the early hours of Oct. 17.

During the second quarter, a statement from Araiza was released through his agent, Joe Linta.

"The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press," Araiza said in the statement. "I look forward to quickly setting the record straight."

Araiza did not play Friday night against the Carolina Panthers and was not in uniform at Bank of America Stadium.

Araiza arrived with his teammates for the preseason finale, but was not on the sideline during the game.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., kicker Tyler Bass and long snapper Reid Ferguson took the field to warm up. Araiza did not join them. Ferguson warmed up by snapping the ball to a team staffer.

Araiza was on the final of five buses of players and coaches and team personnel to arrive at the stadium. He was not wearing any Bills gear, instead in a black shirt and gray shorts with a backpack.

Backup quarterback Matt Barkley took a couple of practice punts during the latter stages of warmups. One went 37 yards, the next went 43. He then took snaps from Ferguson and was punting. Three more punts traveled 46, 44 and 45 yards, respectively, in the air.

Barkley punted in the first quarter for 33 yards.

Later in the quarter, the Bills elected to go for it fourth-and-2 from their own 44-yard line, but a false start against Tanner Owen brought on Barkley to punt again. Barkley got a good bounce, and the ball was downed at the Carolina 8-yard line for a 53-yard punt.

Case Keenum served as the holder for Bass in warmups.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.