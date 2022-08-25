Bills punter Matt Araiza accused of rape in civil lawsuit in California

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza and two former college teammates at San Diego State University have been accused in a California civil lawsuit of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last fall.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in San Diego County Superior Court, alleges Araiza, then 21, had sex with the minor outside of a home and then brought her inside to a room where she was repeatedly raped. The suit alleges the then-high school senior went in and out of consciousness but remembers moments as the men assaulted her, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times. The others named in the complaint are Zavier Leonard and Nowlin Ewaliko. Leonard is on the San Diego State fall roster as a redshirt freshman. Ewaliko was on the team last year but is not on this fall’s roster.

According to the lawsuit, she told Araiza that she was a high school student and even though he could see she was highly intoxicated, he had sex with her. According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff believed Araiza handed her a drink at the party that “not only contained alcohol, but other intoxicating substances.”

The suit, according to the Times, said she went to the police the next day and waited for about five hours before an officer spoke to her. She was then taken a hospital for a rape exam.

The Bills released the following statement: “We were recently made aware of a civil complaint involving Matt from October 2021. Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we conducted a thorough examination of this matter. As this is an ongoing civil case, we will have no other comment at this point.”

Araiza’s San Diego-based attorney, Kerry Armstrong, told the Los Angeles Times he hadn’t reviewed the complaint but called the rape accusation false. He said his investigator spoke to witnesses from the party who contradict the allegations against Araiza.

“It’s a shakedown because he’s now with the Buffalo Bills,” Armstrong told the Times. “There is no doubt in my mind that Matt Araiza ever raped that girl.”

Armstrong did not return a message from The Buffalo News.

Attorneys for Leonard and Ewaliko told The Times they could not comment.

In a statement released to ESPN, Dan Gilleon, the attorney who filed the lawsuit, said: "This was a horrific crime, the kind of which happens all too often. What makes these crimes different is not only that they were committed by self-entitled athletes. Just as awful as the crimes, for months, multiple organizations – SDSU, the San Diego Police Department, the San Diego District Attorney, and now the Buffalo Bills – have acted the part of enablers looking the other way in denial that my client deserves justice even if the defendants are prized athletes."

Araiza, 22, was a fifth-round draft pick of the Bills in May. He earned the nickname “Punt God” for his prolific punting in college. He won the Ray Guy Award as the outstanding punter in the nation last season. Araiza won a competition to be the team’s punter over veteran Matt Haack this week.

An investigation by the Los Angeles Times in June found that the campus community was not alerted by the university about the alleged rape and waited more than seven months to launch its own investigation. That June report did not have information on specific players allegedly involved.

No arrests have been made. San Diego police have not publicly identified any suspects. The Times reported that detectives recently submitted their investigation to the San Diego County district attorney’s office to determine whether charges should be filed.