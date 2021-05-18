Bills promote nine within front office, won't immediately hire a replacement for Dan Morgan

“It'll just give these guys a chance to learn a big piece of being what a director would be,” Beane said. “They don't have to do the whole thing. Curtis has done really good at his presentations. We feel he's earned the right to lead our free agent meetings. This will give him a chance to grow. Chris has done a great job with our team advances. That's a vital piece to our game-day stuff. These guys who do the advances of our upcoming opponent. They work so close with our coaches and our coordinators.”

Beane explained why promoting from within is so important to him.

“The first thing you should always do is look for the people who have put it on the line for you and your organization,” he said. “Sometimes you've got to allow people to stretch maybe further than you're sure if they can, but give them a chance, give them the tools and let them have a shot. Make them fail before you look outside.

“That’s not to say you would never look outside, but we firmly believe we have a good talent pool here and expect to continue this as more people move on. You hate to see your people leave, but it generally comes when you have some success, so we hope that we have that problem down the road.”

