The Buffalo Bills made a promotion in their coaching ranks Wednesday.

Defensive line coach Eric Washington was elevated to assistant head coach, the team announced. Washington will continue to coach the team's defensive line in addition to his new responsibilities.

It's the second consecutive offseason in which Washington, who joined the team in 2020, has been promoted. Last year, he added the title of senior defensive assistant to his duties, in addition to coaching the defensive line.

The position of assistant head coach had been vacant since it was announced in February that former defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier would take the 2023 season off.

Washington has a long history with Bills head coach Sean McDermott, having served on the same staff with him in Carolina. Washington was the Panthers' defensive line coach from 2011-17, during which time McDermott was the defensive coordinator for six seasons, from 2011-16.

After McDermott came to Buffalo in 2017, Washington was named the Panthers' defensive coordinator for two years, 2018-19.

McDermott will call the defensive plays in 2023.

"He has not changed one bit and I'm fortunate to be familiar with him in that role," Washington said last month. "We spent a lot of time together and so I'm able to anticipate certain things that will happen on game day. He has a relationship with me in that role. So, yeah, there's a lot of familiarity there. There's a lot of experience. We've logged a lot of time together, and that'll help us."

The Bills' defense finished the 2022 season ranked second in the NFL by allowing just 286 points.

Washington started his coaching career in college at Northwestern in 2004 before jumping to the NFL with the Chicago Bears beginning with the 2008 season.