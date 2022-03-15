Bills promote defensive line coach Eric Washington, add Mike Shula to offensive coaching staff

The Buffalo Bills made an addition and a promotion on their coaching staff Tuesday.

The team announced that defensive line coach Eric Washington has been promoted to senior defensive assistant/defensive line. Washington has been on the Bills' staff since the 2020 season.

He helped the Bills' defense finish No. 1 overall in fewest yards (272.8) and points (17.0) allowed per game in 2021, the first time in franchise history the team has led the NFL in scoring defense. Washington previously served as the Carolina Panthers' defensive line coach from 2011-17 when current Bills head coach Sean McDermott was the Panthers' defensive coordinator from 2011-16. Washington later served as Carolina's defensive coordinator for two seasons (2018-19).

The Bills also added some experience to their offensive coaching staff by hiring Mike Shula as a senior offensive assistant. The son of late Hall of Fame Dolphins head coach Don Shula, Mike Shula has 30 years of NFL experience, having most recently worked as the Broncos' quarterbacks coach from 2020-21.