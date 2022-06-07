 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Bills promote Brian Gaine to assistant GM, Terrance Gray to player personnel director

  • Updated
  • 0
brian gaine Bills

Brian Gaine.

 File photo
Support this work for $1 a month

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Buffalo Bills announced a series of hires and promotions in the front office, most notably the promotion of former Houston Texans GM Brian Gaine to assistant general manager and Terrance Gray's move to director of player personnel. 

GM Brandon Beane said Gaine is not "replacing" former assistant GM Joe Schoen, who left for a GM job with the New York Giants, though they have the same title. 

"You're not going to replace Joe Schoen," Beane told reporters. "Joe is a special person."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

People are also reading…

Beane said the assistant GM needs to be able to take charge of the organization "the very next day" should Beane be hit by a bus. "I needed someone who could step right in."

Gaine was with the Bills in 2017 and then was in Houston for a year before getting fired and rejoining the Bills as a special assistant. Beane said Gaine "lost a power struggle" in Houston, leading to his dismissal. 

Beane said the team spoke with two internal candidates – Gaine and Gray – about the assistant GM opening and two external candidates. He noted one team declined an interview request for a candidate because the team viewed the candidate as second in charge, so it would be a lateral move. He did not identify the team or the candidate. One of the external candidates was Pittsburgh Steelers' director of scouting Brandon Hunt, who also had been interviewing for the Steelers' GM job. 

Gray, who has been with the Bills since 2017, served as assistant director of player personnel for the last three seasons. The player personnel director position had been open since Dan Morgan left for the Carolina Panthers. 

Beane said Gray will be in the "circle of trust" with he and Gaine.

0 Comments

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ryan Fitzpatrick tells story behind his shirtless photo at Bills playoff game

Ryan Fitzpatrick tells story behind his shirtless photo at Bills playoff game

“We flew up that day, went to the game, and the whole time from the car through the parking lot to the game my boys were like, 'We’re taking our shirts off, dad.' I was like, 'OK, it’s negative-3 out, just relax.' It was after the seventh touchdown. It was such an amazing energy and feeling in that stadium, I felt like it was time. Me and my boys threw the shirts off."

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, forever a favorite of Bills Mafia, appears set to retire after 17 NFL seasons

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, forever a favorite of Bills Mafia, appears set to retire after 17 NFL seasons

Although he has not made an official announcement, former Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson posted a screen grab Thursday of a text message from Fitzpatrick on Twitter. In the message, Fitzpatrick sent an image that included names of his teammates from his various stops around the league – which numbers in the hundreds – along with a short message: “Forever grateful for the magical ride.”

Bills Notebook: With Josh Allen away, Case Keenum gets in extra practice reps

Bills Notebook: With Josh Allen away, Case Keenum gets in extra practice reps

“A pro's pro. Great guy, immediately merged in the locker room,” center Mitch Morse said of Keenum. “Got a great personality. Clocked in a lot of good games. Has played a lot of football. Has rapport with some guys already. He's just a ballplayer and a fun guy at that, so we get to marry those two together and it's been really fun.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 athletes who have promised to donate their brains for research

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News