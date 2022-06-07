Bills promote Brian Gaine to assistant GM, Terrance Gray to player personnel director

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Buffalo Bills announced a series of hires and promotions in the front office, most notably the promotion of former Houston Texans GM Brian Gaine to assistant general manager and Terrance Gray's move to director of player personnel.

GM Brandon Beane said Gaine is not "replacing" former assistant GM Joe Schoen, who left for a GM job with the New York Giants, though they have the same title.

"You're not going to replace Joe Schoen," Beane told reporters. "Joe is a special person."

Beane said the assistant GM needs to be able to take charge of the organization "the very next day" should Beane be hit by a bus. "I needed someone who could step right in."

Gaine was with the Bills in 2017 and then was in Houston for a year before getting fired and rejoining the Bills as a special assistant. Beane said Gaine "lost a power struggle" in Houston, leading to his dismissal.

Beane said the team spoke with two internal candidates – Gaine and Gray – about the assistant GM opening and two external candidates. He noted one team declined an interview request for a candidate because the team viewed the candidate as second in charge, so it would be a lateral move. He did not identify the team or the candidate. One of the external candidates was Pittsburgh Steelers' director of scouting Brandon Hunt, who also had been interviewing for the Steelers' GM job.

Gray, who has been with the Bills since 2017, served as assistant director of player personnel for the last three seasons. The player personnel director position had been open since Dan Morgan left for the Carolina Panthers.

Beane said Gray will be in the "circle of trust" with he and Gaine.