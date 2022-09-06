Bills projected to score most points in NFL

The Bills averaged 28.4 points per game in the regular season last year, good for third in the NFL.
With an expected tougher schedule, the Bills are projected to score fewer points, but they are the heavy betting favorite to lead the league in points.
According to analyst Connor Allen, the sports betting manager at 4for4football,com, the Bills' implied points total for the season is 462.5, or 27.7 per game. That is tied with Tampa Bay, but the Bills are listed at odds of plus-550 to score the most points; Tampa Bay is listed at plus-850.
Here's how Allen explains his implied points model, "Each week, sportsbooks set a 'team total' for each team. Which is how much they are projecting a team to score. You can bet the over or under that number. That number is usually calculated by taking (Total/2)-(spread/2). So for example, in Week 1, the Bills initially were one-point underdogs against the Rams with a game total of 52 points – (52/2)-(1/2)= 25.5. So essentially the sportsbook is projecting the Bills to score 25.5 points.
"My implied team totals is just doing that process, but for every week and then adding it all up. So to put it simply, implied team totals are how much a sportsbook is projecting a team to score on a weekly basis."
Depending on the sportsbook, the Bills are favored to win almost every game on their schedule. While they aren't going 17-0, that is a pretty good spot to be in.