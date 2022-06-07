 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills' preseason schedule set

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills OTA

Buffalo Bills receiver Gabriel Davis runs after a catch.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Bills will open the preseason with two home games, both on Saturday afternoons.

Buffalo will host Frank Reich and the Indianapolis Colts in the preseason opener on Aug. 13 at Highmark Stadium with a 4 p.m. kickoff. 

The team will host the Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. on Aug. 20.

The Bills close the preseason on Aug. 26 at Carolina with an 8 p.m. kickoff.

The Bills' season opener is the NFL Kickoff game on Sept. 8 against the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. 

Here is the full preseason schedule:

Hall of Fame Game, Aug. 4

Jacksonville vs. Las Vegas (NBC)

WEEK 1

Thursday, Aug. 11

N.Y. Giants at New England, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 12

Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 14

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 2

Thursday, Aug. 18

Chicago at Seattle (ESPN), 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 19

Carolina at New England, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Miami, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 21

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona (FOX), 8 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 22

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets (ESPN), 8 p.m.

WEEK 3

Thursday, Aug. 25

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston (Prime Video), 8:15 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

New England at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 28

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh (CBS), 4:30 p.m.

