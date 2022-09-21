Bills prep for Dolphins with injuries across defense: 'You can't let it freeze you'

The Bills defense is off to a solid start. Two games in, the main questions revolve around availability for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

There are injuries spread across the defense right now, with Monday’s win over the Titans adding to the total number of players sidelined.

The Bills got some positive news when linebacker Matt Milano (neck) was a full participant in Wednesday’s walkthrough, but they still could be without starters on the defensive line, at cornerback and at safety come Sunday. A slew of players are day-to-day, including safety Micah Hyde.

It seems most likely that both rookie cornerbacks Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam will start Sunday. Cornerback Dane Jackson is doing well after he left the field in an ambulance with a neck injury Monday night, but he did not practice Wednesday, and the team will, understandably, be careful not to rush him back.

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said the preparation shouldn’t change drastically for Benford and Elam, who had rotated throughout the first two games up until Jackson’s injury. Benford, a sixth-round pick, has started both contests.

Frazier also praised defensive tackles Brandin Bryant and C.J. Brewer, who were both elevated from the practice squad Monday for the game. Defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Tim Settle did not play, and Jordan Phillips left the game with a hamstring injury. Bryant played 48% of defensive snaps, and Brewer played 38%.

“We were really pleased with both guys and the way they performed,” Frazier said. “If you can imagine, being on the practice squad really coming to work to prepare for the next opponent, thinking, ‘I’m going to just be working to provide a picture for the offense,’ and then you get notified that you’re going to be playing on "Monday Night Football" against a national audience after being on the practice squad. Both guys responded very, very well.”

Frazier says all players benefit from the way the Bills go about their installs, starting back in April. The defensive coordinator makes sure that, even early on, the team is working on things that will directly translate to the season, rather than toying with too many installations just for the sake of experimenting. It makes a last-minute transition to starter easier on players who have spent all that time with the Bills.

Frazier says it’s “one of the reasons we've been able to usually get off to a good start on defense.”

He has been pleased with the ability of different players to seamlessly slide in to expanded roles. It is still too soon to tell which players will be good to go Sunday, and while that will naturally change some things for the Bills are they prepare, Frazier said they can’t let uncertainty become a hindrance.

“You can't let it freeze you, because time goes on and you got to be able to get ready for practice, you got to get ready for this ballgame,” Frazier said, “So you have to make some decisions, and you can't be held hostage. Otherwise, you get to game time, you really won't rep some of the things you want to be able to do in the game.”

The potentially depleted defense will be gearing up for a Dolphins offense that had 547 yards last week in a comeback win over the Ravens. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performance after setting career highs in passing yards (469), touchdown passes (six) and passer rating (124.1). Frazier saw some things click for the third-year quarterback.

“They just did a great job of reading coverages and finding the open guy,” Frazier said. “He has the arm strength, the accuracy to make those throws. And he did a terrific job in both games, particularly in that second half of the Ravens game.”

Receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle each had two receiving touchdowns in the win, as the Dolphins scored four touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Hill had 190 receiving yards, Waddle had 171, each on 11 catches. The Bills secondary is no stranger to Hill, and Week 3 will be a test, no matter who is playing.

“They do a great job – their receivers – with yards after catch,” Frazier said on the Dolphins. “So, our ability to be able to tackle and get guys running to the football is going to be very, very important.”