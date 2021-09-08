Bills predictions: Allen TDs, Diggs TD catches, Bass from 50-plus, unsung hero and more

Here are The News' predictions on some stat leaders and more for the Buffalo Bills this season.
Predictions by Jay Skurski, Katherine Fitzgerald, Mark Gaughan, Jason Wolf and Rachel Lenzi.
Category
Skurski
Fitzgerald
Gaughan
Wolf
Lenzi
Allen total TDs
47
47
45
50
39
Diggs TD catches
10
9
7
10
11
Top rusher by yards
Moss
Singletary
Singletary
Allen
Singletary
Tre'Davious White INTs
4
4
3
5
4
Sack leader
Addison
Addison
Hughes
Rousseau
Oliver
Unsung hero
Wallace
McKenzie
Morse
Addison
Gilliam
Bass FG of 50-plus
6
3
7
6
5
Tags
[BN] Blitz Daily Updates
Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL.