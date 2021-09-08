 Skip to main content
Bills predictions: Allen TDs, Diggs TD catches, Bass from 50-plus, unsung hero and more
Bills predictions: Allen TDs, Diggs TD catches, Bass from 50-plus, unsung hero and more

Photos from Buffalo Bills training camp on August 25th

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass (2) kicks off in a drill during training camp.

 James P. McCoy

Here are The News' predictions on some stat leaders and more for the Buffalo Bills this season.

Predictions by Jay Skurski, Katherine Fitzgerald, Mark Gaughan, Jason Wolf and Rachel Lenzi.

Category 
Skurski 
Fitzgerald 
Gaughan 
 Wolf
 Lenzi
 Allen total TDs 
  47
  47
 45
  50
 39
 Diggs TD catches 
  10 
  9 
 7  
  10 
 11
 Top rusher by yards
 Moss 
 Singletary 
 Singletary 
 Allen  
 Singletary 
 Tre'Davious White INTs
  4
  4
  3
  5
 4 
 Sack leader
 Addison 
 Addison
 Hughes 
 Rousseau 
 Oliver 
 Unsung hero 
 Wallace 
 McKenzie 
 Morse 
 Addison 
 Gilliam
 Bass FG of 50-plus  
   6 
 3 
   7
 6 
  5 
