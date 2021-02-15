Bills position series: Wide receiver is a strength – but one question looms

Diggs was not only a perfect match for Allen, he was also a perfect running mate for slot receiver Cole Beasley. With defenses forced to choose on whom to focus their coverage, Beasley had a career-best 82 catches for 967 yards. He probably would have topped 1,000 yards, but a broken fibula suffered in Week 16 against New England meant that he missed the season finale against Miami. Beasley, though, returned for the postseason and caught 14 passes for 145 yards. Yes, you read that right. Beasley played on a broken leg. He’s a tough dude, and fits the offense perfectly.

Bills position series: Are in-house options enough at running back? The Bills struggled all season to get any semblance of a consistent running game going, finishing 20th in the NFL with 107.7 yards per game and tied for 19th in the league at 4.2 yards per rush.

Behind those two, things get a bit murkier. John Brown had a 1,000-yard season in 2019, but suffered through injuries in 2020 that limited his production. More on him in a minute.

Rookie receiver Gabriel Davis finished fourth in the NFL in yards per catch, with his 35 receptions going for 599 yards, an average of 17.1 yards. He also had seven touchdown catches.

Davis is ready for a bigger role. But how big? Again, more on that in a minute.

With those as their top-four receivers, the Bills ran 10 personnel – one running back, no tight ends – more than all but one other team in the league.