Bills position series: Upgrading edge rusher high offseason priority

"We don't want to get run on all day. We also got to get some guys in there to affect the quarterback. ... We feel like it starts up front and we've got to be good there before we can worry about the back end."

Last year, without a first-round choice, the Bills used a second-round selection on former Iowa end A.J. Epenesa, whose impact was minimal as a pass-rusher and against the run. He never displayed much speed or power. He appeared in 14 games, playing 25.2% of the defensive snaps, with his percentage increasing after the bye. He was credited with one sack and four quarterback hits.

"A.J. played at a much heavier weight at Iowa and we asked him to get his body weight down, make it a better body comp from a fat percentage," Beane said. "And not only did he get it down, he went way down, and he came in probably a little too light, lighter than we wanted. But that showed how hard he had worked this offseason, and I think he came in and started a little slow, and we were a little worried how he was going to hold up against the run early on. He added a little bit (of weight), but then he just couldn't move the needle. But I thought he played well, he improved his pass rush."

Under contract: Mario Addison, A.J. Epenesa, Jerry Hughes, Darryl Johnson.

Pending free agents: Trent Murphy.