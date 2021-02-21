Bills position series: Star Lotulelei's return creates numbers game at DT

This is the 11th in a series assessing the Buffalo Bills’ status at each position. Today's installment looks at defensive tackle.
The Buffalo Bills’ defensive tackle roster is facing some big changes this offseason.
In will come Star Lotulelei, back from a Covid-19-provoked sabbatical in 2020.
Barring injury, out will go some veteran who was on the roster in 2020.
Lotulelei has $4.5 million in guaranteed money and a starting position waiting for him in 2021. The 31-year-old run-stuffer figures to add some needed bulk to the Bills’ defensive front.
“Our run defense wasn't always the greatest,” general manager Brandon Beane said after the season. “We lost a little bit of beef inside. We lost Jordan (Phillips) to free agency, but when that happened, we were thinking Star is coming back, and then Star opted out and I think we all saw – you know, I know he's not a 10-sack guy and things like that, but what he provides, not only the run game, but just the ability for our linebackers to roam free, I think took those guys a little time.”
The Bills kept five defensive tackles on the roster in 2020. Lotulelei gives them six under contract, which means someone will be an odd man out, probably before the free agency period opens on March 17.
The Bills will need to clear cap space, and there are two prime options at defensive tackle.
Quinton Jefferson is due to cost the Bills $8 million against the salary cap in 2021, the second and final year of his contract. The Bills would save $6.5 million if he’s released.
Vernon Butler is due to count $7.8 million against the cap in 2021, the second and final year of his contract. The Bills would save $6.8 million if he’s released.
The 291-pound Jefferson had three sacks in 636 snaps, counting playoffs, which is very similar to what he did in the same amount of playing time for Seattle the previous two years. He played 44% of the Bills’ defensive snaps, counting playoffs. (He had 3.5 sacks in 2019 and 3.0 in 2018.)
Jefferson was signed as a situational pass rusher, and he had received more chances to rush from an outside position in Seattle. But that didn’t happen as much in Buffalo because the Bills had better edge rushers than him. That is not expected to change next season.
The 330-pound Butler was signed to play a lot of 3-technique snaps in relief of starter Ed Oliver. But with Lotulelei’s opt-out, Butler was forced to play most of his action in the 1-technique spot, over a shoulder of the center. Butler got better in the 1-technique spot as the season wore on. He played 44% of the snaps in the 16 games he played, counting playoffs. Butler didn’t have any sacks. He got six for Carolina in 2019 while playing a lot of the 3-technique spot, over the outside shoulder of a guard.
Butler has more versatility than Jefferson, who isn’t suited to the 1-technique spot.
If either were to agree to a renegotiated lower salary in 2021, that’s an option for the Bills.
The return of Lotulelei surely is no cure-all for the Bills’ defense, but more bulk would help.
The Bills ranked 17th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed and 26th in yards per rush allowed.
The Bills will look for Oliver to take a leap forward in 2021 after a solid but unspectacular second season at the 3-technique spot.
Behind Butler this year was Harrison Phillips, who started the season just 11 months removed from major knee surgery. Phillips was inactive for four games in a five-game stretch in midseason. But he improved the second half of the season. Phillips played 36.6% of the snaps over the last nine games, counting playoffs.
Justin Zimmer earned a rotational role for the first time in his five seasons as a pro. Zimmer forced the fumble by Cam Newton that clinched the home win over the Patriots. Zimmer played 33.8% of the snaps over the last 14 games, counting playoffs. Zimmer’s low salary helps his cause to make the team in 2021.
Under contract: Oliver, Lotulelei, Butler, Jefferson, Phillips, Zimmer.