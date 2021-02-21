Bills position series: Star Lotulelei's return creates numbers game at DT

The Bills will need to clear cap space, and there are two prime options at defensive tackle.

Quinton Jefferson is due to cost the Bills $8 million against the salary cap in 2021, the second and final year of his contract. The Bills would save $6.5 million if he’s released.

Vernon Butler is due to count $7.8 million against the cap in 2021, the second and final year of his contract. The Bills would save $6.8 million if he’s released.

The 291-pound Jefferson had three sacks in 636 snaps, counting playoffs, which is very similar to what he did in the same amount of playing time for Seattle the previous two years. He played 44% of the Bills’ defensive snaps, counting playoffs. (He had 3.5 sacks in 2019 and 3.0 in 2018.)

Bills position series: Future looks bright for young kickers The one uncertainty for the Bills’ kicking game entering the offseason is the status of Pro Bowl return man Andre Roberts, set to be a free agent.

Jefferson was signed as a situational pass rusher, and he had received more chances to rush from an outside position in Seattle. But that didn’t happen as much in Buffalo because the Bills had better edge rushers than him. That is not expected to change next season.