Bills position series: Linebacker Matt Milano eyes free agency, causing potential hole

A.J. Klein solidified his position on the team by filling in admirably while Milano was injured. Klein is the strong-side linebacker in the base, 4-3 front. He showed he can handle the weak-side role in a pinch. But the weak-side, every-down linebacker role increasingly demands a speed player. The Bills will have to find someone from outside the organization via free agency or the draft if Milano departs.

Edmunds, the big and rangy quarterback of the defense, struggled through a shoulder injury for a stretch after being knocked out of the season opener but started 15 games. Edmunds finished the regular season with 119 tackles, which were second on the team behind only safety Jordan Poyer and ranked among the top 20 in the NFL for a third consecutive season. Edmunds also had two sacks and three pass breakups. He turns 23 in May.

The Bills must decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option on Edmunds’ rookie contract by May 3, but it seems a foregone conclusion that the 2018 first-round pick is in the team’s plans.

Klein, who turns 30 in July, was a fifth-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2013. He signed with the Bills last offseason and was quickly thrust into a prominent role when Milano was injured in the opener. Klein started 11 games and appeared in all 16.