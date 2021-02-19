Bills position series: Future looks bright for young kickers

“Part of what we saw in Tyler not only when he got here but in college was nothing was too big for this kid,” Beane said. “He was not afraid of the big moment and never made an excuse. I’ve been around kickers. A lot of times kickers will make excuses of 'Oh, the wind, the ball, didn’t get my footing right.' Any miss he had, he took it right on him. I thought that was a great quality, one I haven’t seen in many kickers. He made some big-time kicks. And I was happy for him (in Kansas City) to hit a couple of 50-some yarders in that pressure situation. He was a great weapon on kickoff whether we hung them up or wanted to kick it out of the end zone and not let them return.”