Bills position series: Contract extension should be in Micah Hyde's future

Strengths: Hyde and Poyer give the Bills as solid a safety pairing as any in the NFL. With Tre'Davious White at cornerback, the Bills are one of the few teams in the league with high-caliber talent at three secondary spots. The consistently tight deep coverage of Hyde and Poyer gives the Bills strategic flexibility when it comes to employing a variety of looks and utilizing a safety as a blitzer, a role in which Marlowe has thrived.

Weaknesses: Nothing glaring. If the Bills re-sign Marlowe, their depth will remain relatively solid, though it is something they could address in the draft and/or free agency.

Key question: Do they get a jump on extending Hyde's contract, which is due to expire after the 2021 season? He's one of the top five players on the roster, so it would make sense to solidify his future while taking advantage of an opportunity to spread cap money on a longer-term deal.

Draft priority: Medium.

Free agency priority: Medium.