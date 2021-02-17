Bills position series: Contract extension should be in Micah Hyde's future

This is the seventh in a series assessing the Buffalo Bills’ status at each position. Today's installment looks at safety.
In terms of collective talent, no area of the Bills is stronger than their secondary.
And the strongest part of the secondary is safety.
From their arrival as free agents in 2017, Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer have established themselves as one of the NFL's strongest pairings at the position.
Castoffs from the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns, respectively, Hyde and Poyer have displayed exceptional skills in coverage and run support. They are both tremendous athletes, as well as highly instinctive.
What happens at No. 2 cornerback in 2021? General Manager Brandon Beane may be forced to look outside the organization in a year that salary-cap space is going to be tight.
The Bills took a key step toward keeping the duo intact last March when they signed Poyer to a two-year contract extension that keeps him in the fold through the 2022 season.
The lone question here is whether they do the same during this offseason with Hyde, who is still under his original five-year agreement with the Bills that runs through the 2021 campaign.
Both are close in age. Hyde turned 30 on Dec. 31. Poyer turns 30 in April.
General Manager Brandon Beane had only positive comments about Hyde when, during Beane's season wrap-up news conference last month, he was asked if he noticed any decline in Hyde's performance during his eighth NFL season.
Support Local Journalism
“I didn’t see any drop off from Micah this year, so I can’t say I think he’s declining or anything like that," Beane said.
Gone are the days of throwing to Jordan Matthews, Deonte Thompson, Kelvin Benjamin, Zay Jones and Robert Foster.
Hyde has 17 career regular-season interceptions, one in each of the last two seasons after a career-high five in 2017 and by two in 2018. He has 49 pass defenses, including a career-best 13 in '17, followed by 12 in the last three seasons.
Hyde is considered one of the primary leaders on defense, as well as the team in general.
"I’m a big fan of Micah Hyde, just what he brings, not only on the field but in our building," Beane said. "One of the most positive personalities to be around and just a super competitive guy. You wouldn’t feel that when you’re just talking to him in an interview. He probably doesn’t feel competitive in a one-on-one conversation.
"But when he’s on that field, he’s one of the most competitive guys and that’s what you love about him. I think he still definitely will play for years in this league if he wants to.”
Poyer, who also has eight years of NFL experience (including a brief stint with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013 before joining the Browns as a waiver claim), has 15 career regular-season interceptions, 13 since joining the Bills. Poyer had a career-high five in '17, four in '18 and two in each of the last two seasons.
When it comes to depth, the biggest question is the status of Dean Marlowe, whose contract is up. Jaquan Johnson is the other backup.
A lot of factors will go into the O-line equation, especially the yet-to-be determined level of the NFL salary cap for 2021.
Under contract: Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Jaquan Johnson.
Pending free agents: Dean Marlowe.
Strengths: Hyde and Poyer give the Bills as solid a safety pairing as any in the NFL. With Tre'Davious White at cornerback, the Bills are one of the few teams in the league with high-caliber talent at three secondary spots. The consistently tight deep coverage of Hyde and Poyer gives the Bills strategic flexibility when it comes to employing a variety of looks and utilizing a safety as a blitzer, a role in which Marlowe has thrived.
Weaknesses: Nothing glaring. If the Bills re-sign Marlowe, their depth will remain relatively solid, though it is something they could address in the draft and/or free agency.
Key question: Do they get a jump on extending Hyde's contract, which is due to expire after the 2021 season? He's one of the top five players on the roster, so it would make sense to solidify his future while taking advantage of an opportunity to spread cap money on a longer-term deal.
Draft priority: Medium.
Free agency priority: Medium.