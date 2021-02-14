Bills position series: Brandon Beane has a lot of balls in the air on O-line

As good as the Bills’ pass blocking was, the run game obviously was subpar. The Bills ranked 25th in rushing yards gained by their running backs.

The Bills stuck to mostly zone runs, using fewer gap-scheme runs with linemen pulling than in 2019. Morse was used on the move, his strong suit, less. The gap runs didn’t do as well in 2020. The Bills need to get back to having enough confidence in the line to bring more variety to their run scheme.

Feliciano probably will be less expensive to keep than Williams. The Bills love his feistiness and versatility. He wasn't 100% in 2020 due to offseason shoulder surgery and a torn pectoral muscle suffered in late July. It's a testament to his toughness he returned to practice just 9½ weeks after pectoral surgery. The expectation is Beane will be able to reach a deal with Feliciano before free agency.

If the Bills move on from Morse, one option would be to let Feliciano play center and put Cody Ford, who will return from injury, at right guard. Maybe right tackle could be upgraded with an early round draft pick.

Could Ford be returned to right tackle, where he played in 2019? Or could it be a battle between Ford and Ryan Bates for right tackle? Both are possible if free agency and the draft don’t go well for bolstering the offensive line.