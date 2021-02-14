Bills position series: Brandon Beane has a lot of balls in the air on O-line

This is the fourth in a series assessing the Buffalo Bills’ status at each position. Today's installment looks at the offensive line.
There’s a ton of uncertainty over the future of the Buffalo Bills’ offensive line, considering the unit helped the team to the No. 2 offensive ranking in the NFL.
The offensive line contributed to one of the Bills’ best pass blocking seasons ever. Buffalo ranked seventh in sacks per pass attempt, its best ranking in the last nine years and only the second time in the last 20 years the Bills have been in the top 10.
However, two starters are set to become unrestricted free agents – right tackle Daryl Williams and right guard Jon Feliciano. A third starter, center Mitch Morse, has major salary cap concerns hanging over his head.
“Daryl was nails for us,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “Those are two guys who really helped this offensive line. They were, I mean, really, really, good throughout the entire year. You talk about Daryl, who against the Steelers played against T.J. Watt and, I mean, did a fantastic job. Just a guy who consistently does his job. And you got Jon, who is extremely fiery and continues to do the right thing.”
“Whether we can get them back, I don't know,” said General Manager Brandon Beane of Williams and Feliciano. “We'll have to see where their markets are and things like that. But if not, we'll have to try and find some similar replacements at a cost-effective number.”
A lot of factors will go into the O-line equation, especially the yet-to-be determined level of the NFL salary cap for 2021 and whether the Bills plan to carve out space for a big Allen extension this offseason (answer: probably).
Williams, 28, will cash in, no matter what. He was the second-best player on the Bills’ line, behind left tackle Dion Dawkins. Both tackles had great seasons.
Williams figures to make at least $8 million a year, maybe more. It would behoove him to hit free agency in March, which means it would be a minor upset if the Bills are able to keep him.
Morse is due to count $10.3 million against the salary cap. Considering how tight the cap will be, the team surely will have to modify his cap charge.
One option is to release him. That would save $7.59 million against the cap. (Morse still would count $2.75 million in “dead” cap money.) Another option is to do a simple restructuring, turning base salary into bonus and not costing Morse any money. That would save $3 million against the cap. A third option is to ask him to take a pay cut. Of course, he would be under no obligation to do it.
It’s worth remembering Morse also was a healthy scratch for the Week 10 game in Arizona, and the Bills put a high value on people movers. Considering the big cap savings, the odds from this perspective lean slightly toward Morse being released.
As good as the Bills’ pass blocking was, the run game obviously was subpar. The Bills ranked 25th in rushing yards gained by their running backs.
The Bills stuck to mostly zone runs, using fewer gap-scheme runs with linemen pulling than in 2019. Morse was used on the move, his strong suit, less. The gap runs didn’t do as well in 2020. The Bills need to get back to having enough confidence in the line to bring more variety to their run scheme.
Feliciano probably will be less expensive to keep than Williams. The Bills love his feistiness and versatility. He wasn't 100% in 2020 due to offseason shoulder surgery and a torn pectoral muscle suffered in late July. It's a testament to his toughness he returned to practice just 9½ weeks after pectoral surgery. The expectation is Beane will be able to reach a deal with Feliciano before free agency.
If the Bills move on from Morse, one option would be to let Feliciano play center and put Cody Ford, who will return from injury, at right guard. Maybe right tackle could be upgraded with an early round draft pick.
Could Ford be returned to right tackle, where he played in 2019? Or could it be a battle between Ford and Ryan Bates for right tackle? Both are possible if free agency and the draft don’t go well for bolstering the offensive line.
But that’s not likely to be Beane’s Plan A, since the desire will be to upgrade the line, and Ford wasn’t as good as Williams at tackle. Ford and Ike Boettger, who started 10 games at left guard, would be the favorites to start at the guard spots if Morse departs. If Morse stays, then Ford and Boettger could fight it out for a guard spot (presuming Feliciano re-signs). Boettger is a restricted free agent who is certain to be back.
There are a lot of scenarios to consider at this early stage of the offseason.
Under contract: Dawkins, Morse, Ford, Bates, Trey Adams, Jordan Devey.
Pending free agents: Williams, Feliciano, Ty Nsekhe, Brian Winters, Boettger (restricted).
Strengths: Pass blocking.
Weaknesses: Run blocking.
Key question: Who takes over at right tackle, presuming Daryl Williams strikes it rich?
Draft priority: Very high.
Free agency priority: High.