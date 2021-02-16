Bills position series: Beyond Tre'Davious White, no sure thing at cornerback

This is the sixth in a series assessing the Buffalo Bills’ status at each position. Today's installment looks at cornerback.
The Buffalo Bills have followed a familiar script in recent seasons at cornerback.
Tre’Davious White is locked in as the franchise’s No. 1 cornerback. After that, head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier have been comfortable using a rotation opposite White.
Levi Wallace has been a part of that rotation since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2018. In that sense, he has been a fine addition. Any undrafted free agent who rises to start all 35 games in which he’s played has defied the odds.
Wallace, however, has never been able to truly make the position his. In 2018, Phillip Gaines opened the season as the starter before Wallace took over for the final seven games. In 2019, Wallace started all 16 games, but Kevin Johnson cut into his playing time as a rotation developed.
Then last season, it was veteran Josh Norman who ended up sharing time with Wallace, who was limited to 12 games because of an ankle injury and a one-game absence because of a stint on the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list because he was deemed a high-risk close contact.
With Norman set to become an unrestricted free agent next month, the Bills are again left with a question about what to do with Wallace. He’s a restricted free agent, so the Bills can retain his rights with a qualifying offer. To do so, however, likely will cost at least $2 million. The Bills could decline the option, which would allow Wallace to become an unrestricted free agent, and then attempt to sign him at a lower price, but that comes with some risk because another team might be able to step in. That makes the future of the No. 2 cornerback spot one of General Manager Brandon Beane’s biggest offseason decisions.
The good news for Beane is that the rest of the cornerback depth chart looks solid. Slot cornerback Taron Johnson responded well to a midseason benching, returning to the lineup and ultimately making the play of the season with his 101-yard pick-six against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. Johnson also had a pick-six in the regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14. He’s going into the final year of his rookie contract.
Young players Dane Jackson and Cam Lewis will challenge for roles next season, while veteran Siran Neal has developed into a key contributor on special teams who can fill in at multiple positions in the secondary when needed.
Under contract: Tre’Davious White, Taron Johnson, Dane Jackson, Siran Neal, Cam Lewis.
Pending free agents: Josh Norman, Levi Wallace (restricted).
Strengths: The Bills have a true No. 1 cornerback, something every team in the NFL desires. White has been named to All-Pro teams the last two years (first team in 2019, second team in 2020). Getting him under contract long term was a big move for the franchise. Especially given the uncertainty opposite him, White is perhaps the team’s most important defensive player. Johnson will go into 2021 with plenty of confidence based on the way his 2020 season ended. In Lewis, the Bills have a player who can push Johnson, too, which is a good situation for both of them.
Weaknesses: White is the only sure thing. There is a reason the Bills benched Johnson early in the season – he was struggling. Jackson impressed during his rookie season when promoted from the practice squad, but is he really ready for a jump all the way to No. 2 cornerback? That’s tough to predict right now.
Key question: What happens at No. 2 cornerback? As outlined above, it’s one of the biggest questions of the offseason. The expectation is that Norman, who endeared himself to the community with his drive to help small businesses, will not return after an injury-plagued season. He’s 33 years old. If he walks and the Bills decide Wallace isn’t the answer at the position, Beane may be forced to look outside the organization in a year that salary-cap space is going to be tight.
Draft priority: Low.
Free agency priority: Medium.