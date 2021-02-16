Bills position series: Beyond Tre'Davious White, no sure thing at cornerback

This is the sixth in a series assessing the Buffalo Bills’ status at each position. Today's installment looks at cornerback.

The Buffalo Bills have followed a familiar script in recent seasons at cornerback.

Tre’Davious White is locked in as the franchise’s No. 1 cornerback. After that, head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier have been comfortable using a rotation opposite White.

Levi Wallace has been a part of that rotation since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2018. In that sense, he has been a fine addition. Any undrafted free agent who rises to start all 35 games in which he’s played has defied the odds.

Wallace, however, has never been able to truly make the position his. In 2018, Phillip Gaines opened the season as the starter before Wallace took over for the final seven games. In 2019, Wallace started all 16 games, but Kevin Johnson cut into his playing time as a rotation developed.

Then last season, it was veteran Josh Norman who ended up sharing time with Wallace, who was limited to 12 games because of an ankle injury and a one-game absence because of a stint on the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list because he was deemed a high-risk close contact.