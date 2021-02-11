Bills position series: At what point will Josh Allen get contract extension?

"I'm sure some things he feels he needs to do better, but also, we need to do a lot better job on our end of making it easier for him," receiver Cole Beasley told reporters. "He shouldn’t have to be Superman every game for us to win, and he did that a lot for us this year. We wouldn’t even have been there if it weren’t for him. The dude had a helluva year."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

An anticipated salary cap reduction, prompted by lost revenue due to the Covid-19 pandemic, could make it a challenge to make the massive investment that comes with paying franchise quarterbacks. With the Bills able to pick up a fifth-year option that would keep Allen under his rookie agreement through 2022, it would be argued there is no rush to do an extension now.

However, the price is only likely to soar. General Manager Brandon Beane has shown a knack for creatively adjusting player contracts to create cap room, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him find the necessary space in the coming weeks and months to accommodate what probably will be a staggering deal for Allen.