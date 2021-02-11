Bills position series: At what point will Josh Allen get contract extension?

Editor's note: This is the first in a series assessing the Buffalo Bills’ status at each position. Today's installment looks at quarterback.
If there's one spot on the Bills that doesn't need to be addressed in the offseason, it is quarterback.
That is, beyond the likely signing of Josh Allen to a long-term contract extension.
In the 2020 season, Allen's third since joining the Bills as the seventh overall pick of the 2018 draft, he proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that he not only is the team's franchise answer for many years to come but is one of the NFL's very best at the position.
Allen finished second, albeit by a wide margin, behind Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers in MVP voting by the Associated Press. Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes was third.
Allen set Bills single-season records for passing touchdowns (37), total TDs (46), passing yards (4,544), completions (396), 300-yard passing games (eight), passer rating (107.2) and completion percentage (69.2). He became the first player in NFL history to have two games in the same season with 400-plus passing yards, three-plus passing touchdowns, with no interceptions and a 130-plus passer rating.
There's every reason to expect Allen will perform at least as well, if not better, in 2021, given the tremendous work ethic he showed last offseason to make dramatic improvement from 2019 and the fact he will again have Brian Daboll as his offensive coordinator and Ken Dorsey as his quarterback coach. Daboll was named the AP's 2020 Assistant Coach of the Year.
"I'm sure some things he feels he needs to do better, but also, we need to do a lot better job on our end of making it easier for him," receiver Cole Beasley told reporters. "He shouldn’t have to be Superman every game for us to win, and he did that a lot for us this year. We wouldn’t even have been there if it weren’t for him. The dude had a helluva year."
Support Local Journalism
An anticipated salary cap reduction, prompted by lost revenue due to the Covid-19 pandemic, could make it a challenge to make the massive investment that comes with paying franchise quarterbacks. With the Bills able to pick up a fifth-year option that would keep Allen under his rookie agreement through 2022, it would be argued there is no rush to do an extension now.
However, the price is only likely to soar. General Manager Brandon Beane has shown a knack for creatively adjusting player contracts to create cap room, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him find the necessary space in the coming weeks and months to accommodate what probably will be a staggering deal for Allen.
Backup Matt Barkley is due to become a free agent, but with his smart and supportive presence in the quarterback room, he likely will return. There's no telling what, if any, progress Jake Fromm made as a rookie who was never active for a game and was keep separated from the other QBs as a Covid-19 precaution.
Under contract: Josh Allen, Jake Fromm.
Pending free agent: Matt Barkley.
Strengths: Allen's elite-level talent, which did the most to help the Bills reach the AFC championship game.
Weaknesses: Nothing glaring. As with most teams with starters of Allen's caliber, there is a significant drop-off behind him. That's just a fact of football life.
Key question: Will Allen receive a contract extension in the offseason?
Draft priority: Low.
Free agency priority: Low.