This is the second in a series looking at the status of each position before the Buffalo Bills report to training camp on July 25. This installment: Quarterbacks

The carousel continues to spin behind Josh Allen at quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. For the fourth straight season, the team will have a new backup at the most important position on the field.

The Bills and Texans swapped quarterbacks in the offseason, via free agency, with Case Keenum going from Buffalo to Houston and Kyle Allen coming the other way. That follows an offseason in which Mitchell Trubisky, the Bills’ top backup in 2021, signed with Pittsburgh.

In 2020, Josh Allen’s No. 2 was Matt Barkley, who remains with the organization but spent last year on the practice squad.

Of course, all that change hasn’t really mattered over the past three years. Allen has not missed a game in that time, even playing through a painful elbow injury in 2022. He has become a superstar in the process, even landing on the cover of this year’s Madden video game.

Allen’s ascension to superstardom has not yet translated to the team success the Bills are looking for – which at this point only means one thing: A Super Bowl title.

Nevertheless, the Bills are in good hands with the 27-year-old Allen in the prime of his career.

“I just think that Josh taking his game to another level really means being a great decision-maker,” coach Sean McDermott said in the spring. “We’ve talked about this before this offseason, it’s been talked about adjusting his style of play enough to keep himself healthy and to play smart, smarter at times as well, and then I just think overall approach to the game. I’ve seen a different Josh this offseason, not that it was bad before but he’s got a new sense of focus, I would say, and determination, which is good.”

Allen is heading into the second year under offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. As such, there is a reason for optimism that the chemistry between the two will continue to improve.

“I think just that comfort level now in Year 2, it continues to get better,” Dorsey said. “Even though I’ve been here and everything, but as a quarterback coach, I think when you are learning a new coordinator and new play caller and that type of thing, there is time to kind of grow and develop.

“I think that comfort level continues to grow, that communication. Because I’m the type of person I love having that input.”

Returnees: Josh Allen, Matt Barkley.

Newcomer: Kyle Allen.

Departure: Case Keenum.

Key number: 177. That’s the total number of combined touchdowns (passing, rushing or receiving) Josh Allen has accounted for in his first five seasons – an NFL record for any player.

Top position battle: There is only one – Kyle Allen versus Barkley to be the backup. Kyle Allen is the heavy favorite to win that job, but he’s signed to just a one-year deal for a minimal cap hit, so if he really struggles in training camp, it’s conceivable Barkley could push him.

What to expect: Josh Allen will continue to be one of the best quarterbacks in the league … and everyone around the Bills – the front office, coaches, his teammates and fans – will hold their breath every time he takes a hit.

It’s abundantly clear the Bills will go as far as Allen can take them.

“The dude is prepared. The dude is dialed. He’s ready to go,” Kyle Allen said of Josh Allen. “I’m sure he’s frustrated at the way the year ended last year, and frustrated that he hasn’t been able to break through and get to a Super Bowl. That’s his ultimate goal. He’s just a competitor at the end of the day. Maybe that extra motivation is there. From what I’ve seen, he’s locked in. He’s slinging it around out there.”