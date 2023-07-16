This is the sixth in a series of position previews leading up to the start of Buffalo Bills training camp. Today’s installment: interior offensive line.

Offensive guard has been a revolving door for the Buffalo Bills’ in Sean McDermott’s tenure as head coach.

The Bills have not had the same starting guard tandem two years in a row since McDermott arrived in 2017.

There will be a new look at guard again this season.

Connor McGovern was signed as a prime free-agent pickup from the Dallas Cowboys to take over at left guard for Rodger Saffold, who was not retained.

Right guard will be a training camp battle between incumbent Ryan Bates and second-round draft choice O’Cyrus Torrence.

In the Bills’ long-term master plan, the revolving door at guard will stop spinning. McGovern and Torrence should be the starting tandem for multiple seasons.

But how fast Torrence ascends to the first unit is uncertain.

The Bills also have veteran backups with plenty of starting experience in David Edwards (45 games) and Ike Boettger (17 games).

“It’s going to be a competition between now and when we start the season at guard,” General Manager Brandon Beane said after the drafting of Torrence. “We got some guys again between him, Ryan Bates, we signed McGovern, David Edwards played a lot, and Ike Boettger is back. We like our depth there and we’ve made no promises to anybody; it’s gonna be the best man wins.”

Guard is a critical position for the Bills, considering they face a long line of standout defensive tackles in the AFC East.

That’s one reason the Bills used the 59th overall pick on Torrence, a 6-foot-5, 330-pounder from the University of Florida.

“He’s a big man,” said Beane. “Size matters up in there when you’re facing some of those guys, and we’ve got some really good D-tackles in this division so having a guy who can anchor versus power, that’s probably what he does best. And he’s got length to get on guys and hold them off.”

“I think the best thing you can do for a football player is trial by fire,” said center Mitch Morse, when asked about Torrence. “There is sometimes no greater fire for a rookie than your first professional training camp. That’ll be fun to see him do that.”

But Bates started 17 games last year, counting playoffs, and the Bills like him. The coaches are not going to be afraid to go with Bates to open the season if they don’t think Torrence is ready.

Returnees: Morse, Bates, Boettger, Greg Mancz.

Newcomers: McGovern (Cowboys), Torrence (draft, second round), Edwards (Rams), Nick Broeker (draft, seventh round), Kevin Jarvis (free agent).

Departures: Saffold (free agent), Greg Van Roten (Raiders).

Key numbers: The Bills are a passing team. Period. But a little more power in the run game would help. The Bills had the fewest rushing attempts by running backs in the NFL (18.1 a game). The yards per carry by running backs was 4.87, second best in the league. But in the most key moment, the run game produced just 37 yards on 11 carries in the playoff loss to Cincinnati.

Top battle: All eyes will be on the starting right guard competition. Bates is the top backup at center to Morse, so his spot on the team is secure.

What to expect: Maybe Torrence starts fast. But New York Jets All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams looms as the Week 1 matchup. One could easily imagine a rotation of Bates and Torrence for the opener and early in the season as the Bills work the rookie into the lineup. Boettger tore his Achilles in late December 2021. He’s now 18 months removed from the major injury, and he was full-go in spring practices. He should be ready to push for a roster spot. Don’t overreact to reports the first few weeks of training camp of centers and guards moving around on either side of the line or getting snaps at tackle. Line coach Aaron Kromer is a big believer in cross-training his linemen. Things will start getting sorted out when exhibition games begin.