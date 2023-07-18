This is the eighth in a series looking at the status of each position before the Bills report to training camp next week. Today’s installment: Linebackers.

The last time the Buffalo Bills played a season opener without Tremaine Edmunds at middle linebacker, Sean McDermott was in his first game as the team’s coach, current radio broadcaster Eric Wood was the center and the starting linebackers were Ramon Humber and Preston Brown.

It was Sept. 10, 2017.

A year later, Edmunds started a five-season career anchoring the middle of the Bills’ defense. But after his expected departure for the Chicago Bears in March (a five-year contract worth $72 million), the Bills will report to training camp on July 25 looking for his replacement.

The contenders are A.J. Klein (82 career starts), Terrell Bernard (110 career snaps) and Tyrel Dodson (five career starts). Rookie third-round pick Dorian Williams also learned the middle linebacker spot during the offseason program.

The Bills have a process for choosing a starter to play against the New York Jets in Week 1 alongside Matt Milano: Don’t rush it but be aware of the calendar.

“If you said you had a hardline date, you’re putting yourself at a disadvantage,” linebackers coach Bobby Babich said. “What I think will happen is there will naturally be a conclusion. We do think very methodically here.”

If the Bills prefer experience, Klein will be the choice. As an added bonus, he played for Carolina when McDermott was the Panthers’ defensive coordinator.

If the Bills want to think long-term and accept the inevitable short-term bumps, Bernard will be the choice. He was selected in last year’s third round with this jump in mind.

“At any position when you have to replace somebody who’s had a ton of reps and experience and been fairly healthy (Edmunds missed seven games in five years), there is obviously growth that will have to happen,” Babich said. “For me, that’s exciting. There is a great opportunity for a lot of good football players to be able to step into that role.”

Running and hitting are two components of playing the position, but so is the mental and communication aspects if the Bills keep the green dot (receiving McDermott’s play call and giving it to the other 10 players) with Edmunds’ old spot.

“The operation and how the ‘Mike’ linebacker gets us in a (call), potentially sets the front and sets this and sets that so we can play at a high level,” Babich said. “That’s the hardest thing.”

Returnees: Matt Milano, A.J. Klein, Terrel Bernard, Tyrel Dodson, Tyler Matakevich, Braylon Spector.

Newcomers: Dorian Williams (third-round draft pick), Travin Howard (Rams).

Departure: Tremaine Edmunds.

Key number: 99. Tackles last year for Milano, making him the Bills’ leading returning tackler. He was named first-team All-Pro and also had three interceptions and eight other pass breakups. Milano signed a two-year, $28.33 million contract extension during the offseason. One thing to improve on entering his age-29 season is tackling. The News’ game charting booked him with 18 missed tackles in the regular season/playoffs.

Top position battle: Middle linebacker. Edmunds is in Chicago as a part of the Bears’ rebuilding plan and the Bills opted to spend money at other positions. If the Bills’ second preseason game (Aug. 19 at Pittsburgh) is the final tune-up for the starting lineup, it would make sense to have a choice established by that point.

What to expect: The best competition of training camp. Period. Don’t be surprised if multiple players get first-team snaps early on as the Bills work through the process of finding Edmunds’ replacement. The guess here is McDermott will lean on his familiarity with Klein to start the season, but continue to develop Bernard and cross-train Williams at both spots.