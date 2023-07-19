This is the ninth in a series looking at the status of each position before the Bills report to training camp next week. Today’s installment: Defensive ends.

It doesn’t often take long in any news conference for Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane to mention how much he values adding depth to the trenches.

Entering training camp, the Bills’ group of edge rushers reflects Beane’s desire to keep bolstering the position, as they continue to await word on Von Miller’s return date.

The PUP list is a consideration for Miller, who has acknowledged that he doesn’t want to push his return if it will impact his availability later in the season.

The Bills added Leonard Floyd in June, who briefly overlapped with Miller in Los Angeles during the Rams’ Super Bowl run. Beane said this move was separate from Miller’s timeline, and instead just to boost a group in which he has heavily invested. Floyd had 29 of his 47.5 career sacks during his three years in Los Angeles, with nine sacks or more each season.

Beane also has acknowledged the move could make the margin for error for the rest of the group even thinner.

“Sometimes there’s moves you got to make (that will) cause us a little heartache at the 53 and how we have to do things whether it’s push some money down the line or release a player, trade a player that has value – we’ll consider all that, especially at positions that we feel we’re deeper,” Beane said after adding Floyd.

While still young, defensive ends Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham and A.J. Epenesa were all relied on last year, particularly in Miller’s absence. Joined by Shaq Lawson and Kingsley Jonathan, the group has six returnees. While there are some positives in that continuity, the group as a whole still needs to find a way to make a bigger impact, especially in the playoffs.

Former first-round pick Shane Ray has one of the more interesting individual stories heading into training camp. After four years out of the league, including a stint with the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL, Ray has found himself with another shot in the NFL.

Returnees: Von Miller, Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham, A. J. Epenesa, Shaq Lawson, Kingsley Jonathan.

Newcomers: Leonard Floyd (free agency, Rams), Shane Ray (free agency), Kameron Cline (claimed off waivers, Colts).

Departures: Mike Love (practice squad).

Key number: 467. That was the most snaps played by a defensive end last season, by Lawson in 15 games. That equates to 48% of defensive snaps for Lawson in games in which he was active.

Beane is often quick to note the Bills like to rush in waves and keep players fresh, which is why depth at the position is so critical. Miller or Rousseau would have passed that if not for missing time with injuries, and each played a high percentage of defensive snaps, but it’s still a testament to the Bills not wanting to wear out their pass rushers. Miller played 61% of defensive snaps when active, which was his lowest percentage since he entered the league.

For comparison, Floyd played 933 snaps, or 86% of defensive snaps, for the Rams last season. Like Miller in joining the Bills, Floyd can expect that number to drop, in hopes that his production can go up.

Top battle: Basham, Epenesa and Lawson are vying to prove themselves worthy, at minimum, of a larger role in Miller’s absence. Beane’s allusion to some decisions that could “cause us a little heartache” indicates they could be competing simply for spots.

What to expect: Miller leaned on a well-known phrase during minicamp when it came to his timeline to play, saying that he’s shooting for the moon, and if he misses, he’ll land among the stars. Fans should do the same to temper their expectations with his return. Plan that Miller won’t start the season, but know that he’s trending positively and should make an impact quickly upon his return.

In this scenario, Floyd will get a quick feel for how he’ll be used in the Bills’ defense. The Bills still hope that the trio of Rousseau, Basham and Epenesa each take a step. Rousseau, who missed some time last year with an ankle injury, seems the most poised to make a jump.

Rousseau tied with Miller for the team lead with eight sacks. Had he not missed time, he easily could have had 10-12.

“I want to get to that next level,” he told the News at Miller’s pass rush summit in June. “Double-digit sacks.”