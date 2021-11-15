Bills position grades: Stefon Diggs back on pace for big receiving totals

Receivers (5.0): Diggs & Co. outclassed the Jets’ young cornerbacks. The 23-yard pass to Diggs on the first play of the third quarter looked like the same play that opened the first quarter. Jets DBs Bryce Hall and Jarrod Wilson both were sucked into the backfield by the misdirection the Bills ran on the 24-yard end around by Emmanuel Sanders. Gilliam faked a pull block left, pivoted and led the blocking down the right sideline.

Offensive line (5.0): The return of Spencer Brown had a positive effect and allowed Daryl Williams to return to right guard, where he has performed better. Brown obliterated safety Ashtyn Davis on Isaiah McKenzie’s jet-sweep TD. He continues to do a good job of riding defensive ends way down the line of scrimmage to create bigger lanes for cutbacks. Williams had good surge on the first-down run from the Bills’ 4-yard line. All the play-action fakes helped the pass blocking. Still, left tackle Dion Dawkins had another good day pass blocking. Fans freaked out on social media over his early holding call. It was dubious. The defensive lineman was falling to the ground without much help from Dawkins. Granted, the Jets don’t have elite edge rushers. But their best edge guy, John Franklin-Myers, managed one hurry (on Ike Boettger). That was it. Quinnen Williams is good, but the Bills neutralized him, as well. Mitch Morse anchored well vs. him a few times and beat Folo Fatukasi at the point of attack on the 2-yard TD run.