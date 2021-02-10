Bills position grades: Offense drove the bus in 2020 season

The script was flipped for the Buffalo Bills from a unit strength standpoint.

In 2019, the Bills’ defensive line, linebackers and defensive backs amassed the highest grades for the season, based on The Buffalo News’ week-by-week review of each unit’s performance.

It’s no surprise that in 2020, it was the offense leading the charge.

Receiver went from being the lowest-graded position on the Bills to the highest graded unit. Quarterback Josh Allen went from having the second-lowest overall grade to the second-highest grade.

Each week of the NFL season, The News grades each Bills unit on a scale of 0 to 5, based on video review. Each of the Bills’ eight position units received a grade for the season of at least 3.0. In 2019, only four of eight units hit the 3.0 mark.

That’s a reflection of the fact that the Bills went 13-3, tying a franchise record for regular-season victories.