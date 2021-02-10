Bills position grades: Offense drove the bus in 2020 season

The script was flipped for the Buffalo Bills from a unit strength standpoint.
In 2019, the Bills’ defensive line, linebackers and defensive backs amassed the highest grades for the season, based on The Buffalo News’ week-by-week review of each unit’s performance.
It’s no surprise that in 2020, it was the offense leading the charge.
Receiver went from being the lowest-graded position on the Bills to the highest graded unit. Quarterback Josh Allen went from having the second-lowest overall grade to the second-highest grade.
Each week of the NFL season, The News grades each Bills unit on a scale of 0 to 5, based on video review. Each of the Bills’ eight position units received a grade for the season of at least 3.0. In 2019, only four of eight units hit the 3.0 mark.
The Buffalo Bills’ wide receiving corps had a season for the decades in 2020.
That’s a reflection of the fact that the Bills went 13-3, tying a franchise record for regular-season victories.
“Your team is built in certain ways that you kind of know yourself going into the season,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said after the AFC championship game, “and we made a conscious effort to score points. We made a conscious effort to add to our special teams, to add to our offense. We also know that we're a pretty good defense even though we fell out of the top.”
Leslie Frazier’s defense improved from 23rd to 14th in yards allowed over the final 10 weeks of the regular season, after the home loss to Kansas City in which the Chiefs racked up 466 yards. The Bills improved from 24th in passing yards to 13th over that span. That improvement kept the defense’s grades above average.
“Defensively, we struggled the first half of the season,” General Manager Brandon Beane said. “But I thought the second half we really started coming into our own and it started reflecting what we’ve seen the years prior under Leslie and, obviously, Sean. We need to be strong there.”
Here’s a brief review of The News’ season grades for each of the eight position units, from high to low:
Nowhere arguably was Allen’s hard work in the offseason more obvious than in his deep accuracy.
1. Receivers.
Average grade for 2020: 4.09. 2019: 2.64.
The Bills went from 18th in the NFL in catches by wideouts to first. Stefon Diggs’ 127 catches led the league. The position grade went up 55% from a year ago. The receiving corps was consistent. In 13 of 19 games, the receivers graded at 4.0 or better.
2. Quarterback.
Average grade for 2020: 3.97. 2019: 2.74.
Allen’s relatively low 2019 score reflects the fact that while he played winning football for a 10-6 team, he still ranked 32nd in completion percentage, 23rd in yards and 24th in passer rating.
In 2020, Allen ranked fourth in completion percentage, fifth in yards, and fourth in passer rating. Allen was brilliant late in the season. He got grades of 5.0 vs. San Francisco, Denver, New England and Miami, and had a 4.5 in the wild-card win against the Colts.
3. Special teams.
Average grade for 2020: 3.84. 2019: 2.87.
The kicking game also was consistently good. The Bills scored a 4.0 or better in 12 of 19 games. Noteworthy was a 5.0 grade in the game at New England, because Bill Belichick’s special teams historically have terrorized the Bills. Jaquan Johnson threw a fake punt pass to Siran Neal in the game. The one clunker was at Tennessee, when the Bills fumbled a kickoff return and allowed a 40-yard return, handing the Titans two quick scores.
The Bills ranked fourth overall in the Football Outsiders special teams ranking for 2020 and eighth overall in the annual Rick Gosselin special teams ranking.
4. Defensive backs.
Average grade for 2020: 3.87. 2019: 3.88.
The defensive backs earned 4.0 grades or better in six straight games to end the regular season and then got a 5.0 in the divisional-round win over Baltimore, which featured Taron Johnson’s 101-yard interception return for a TD.
5. Offensive line.
Average grade for 2020: 3.78. 2019: 2.90.
The strong improvement for the O-line reflects the fact the Bills ranked No. 2 in points and No. 2 in yards gained. Allen jumped from 21st to sixth in pass attempts, yet the Bills’ sacks-allowed total fell from 40 to 27.
6. Defensive line.
Average grade for 2020: 3.28. 2019: 3.62.
The first eight games, the defensive line graded just 2.8. The second half, it averaged 3.75. In the playoffs, it averaged 3.3. That was boosted by the fact the defensive line got a 5.0 grade for its brilliant, disciplined performance against the Ravens’ powerhouse rushing attack.
"The Bills ranked 14th in sacks per pass attempt. Not bad. But it should have been better," writes Mark Gaughan.
7. Linebackers.
Average grade for 2020: 3.47. 2019: 3.62.
Just like the defensive line, it was a tale of two seasons. The linebacking unit averaged 2.75 the first eight games and 4.2 the next eight. The playoff grade was 3.6, again boosted by the shutdown of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.
8. Running backs.
Average grade for 2020: 3.25. 2019: 3.00.
In hindsight, the 2020 grade looks a little high, considering the Bills ranked 25th in yards gained by running backs. Maybe we were too generous. In the post-season, the grades were 3.0 vs. the Colts, 2.0 vs. the Ravens and 2.0 vs. the Chiefs, a lowly average of 2.3.
. . .
The Bills officially had $3.77 million in unused cap space from 2020 that they rolled over into their 2021 cap, according to information released by the NFL Players Association last week. The exact cap for teams is not expected to be set until March. If the cap is set at $185 million, the Bills would be $3.8 million under the cap, counting the rollover total.