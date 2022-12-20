Bills position grades: Josh Allen bolsters NFL lead in deep passing

Josh Allen completed three more deep passes in Saturday’s victory over the Miami Dolphins, adding to his big lead in the NFL in deep passing.

On passes of 20 or more yards downfield, Allen leads the NFL in yards (1,036), attempts (68) and completions (30), according to Pro Football Focus.

The Buffalo Bills’ quarterback has a big lead in deep passing over most starting QBs. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa is second in deep passing yards at 914. Denver’s Russell Wilson is third at 874, Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins fourth at 818 and Las Vegas’ Derek Carr fifth at 808. In the middle of the pack is Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, who is 16th at just 573 yards.

Allen has just about equaled his season totals of last year. In 17 games in 2021, he had 32 deep completions for 1,051 yards.

Here’s a position-by-position review of the win over Miami, based on video review and on a scale of 0 to 5:

Quarterback (5.0): It looked ominous when Miami took an eight-point lead with 11:56 left, but Allen put the team on his back and engineered the 11th fourth-quarter comeback of his career and the 15th game-winning drive. That’s the same total Joe Namath had in his career, and it’s three more than Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes has compiled (not counting playoffs). Jim Kelly had 28 game-winning drives in his Bills career, and Joe Ferguson had 23.

Miami had some success blitzing Allen in Week 3. They got some second-half stops, even though Allen was 13 of 17 for 159 yards against it. This time, the Dolphins blitzed less, and less effectively. Allen was ready for it.

Allen was 6 of 7 for 80 yards vs. rushes of five men or more, according to Buffalo News charting. Plus, the Bills drew two defensive penalties on blitzes. And offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey called the 44-yard QB run up the middle in the fourth quarter against a five-man pressure.

“Dorsey dialed that one up at the perfect time,” said quarterback Matt Barkley. “We were pushing the envelope on a lot of things to see if they would hit (for big gainers). That hit when it needed to.”

Running backs (2.5): Devin Singletary and James Cook combined for 105 scrimmage yards. Singletary averaged only 3.2 yards on 13 attempts. But he gained some tough yards, running over Kader Kohou in the hole to convert a third-and-1 play and running through Jerome Baker on the last drive. Singletary had 36 of his 42 rushing yards on the winning drive.

Receivers (4.0): Nine Bills made catches and four had TDs. Dawson Knox’s 98 yards were a season high. He ran a nice route to beat cornerback Justin Bethel for the last TD. Isaiah McKenzie came through in the clutch on the last drive with a 5-yard catch on third-and-2 (a combination route with Gabe Davis) and by drawing a 21-yard penalty on Kohou. Quintin Morris’ first career TD catch showed impressive athleticism for an undrafted guy. Morris ran an impressive 4.66 out of Bowling Green. Knox ran an even better 4.59 out of Ole Miss.

Offensive line (2.5): There were some glitches on the O-line during the Bills’ third-quarter offensive lull, further evidence the team misses center Mitch Morse when he’s out. Zach Sieler was too quick for Bobby Hart on a run stuff on the fifth drive. Jaelan Phillips got quick pressure on Spencer Brown and David Quessenberry got beat for a penalty on the sixth drive. Bradley Chubb beat Dion Dawkins on a first down and Phillips beat Greg Van Roten on third down on the eighth drive. Allen held the ball too long, and Phillips got wide on Brown on the sack-fumble play. Rodger Saffold gave up a sack late.

However, Dawkins shut down Chubb, Miami’s new elite edge rusher. He was a nonfactor. And Brown had one of his better games, an improved performance over the past few weeks. Melvin Ingram gave Brown fits last year. Brown handled Ingram well. He blocked Ingram up on the TD pass to Cook. Brown yielded three hurries to Phillips but blocked him up some, too. It was progress. Van Roten was OK. He blocked up Duke Riley on Allen’s big run.

Defensive line (2.0): The Dolphins have beefy guards, with 334-pound Robert Jones and 335-pound Robert Hunt. Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver and Tim Settle didn’t get much done in 41 and 22 snaps, respectively. Miami center Connor Williams was good in the run game, too. DaQuan Jones wasn’t as disruptive as usual but made more plays than the other DTs, and he also beat Hunt on a sack. Greg Rousseau was the best of the defensive tackles, making some ankle tackles. He set the edge on a key first-down run stuff on Miami’s last drive. Shaq Lawson beat a tight end for a sack. He was blocked on the edge by Brandon Shell on the 67-yard run.

Linebackers (3.5): Credit Miami coach Mike McDaniel with planning a run game perfectly suited to attack the Bills’ defensive front. His 29th-ranked rushing offense out-strategized the Bills’ fourth-ranked rushing defense. Slot cornerback Taron Johnson is so much better than the Bills’ third linebacker that the Bills will almost always insist on stopping the run with a lighter front. The 67-yard run was an example. The jet motion forced Tremaine Edmunds to shift, which allowed the guard to get a perfect angle to block him up. Edmunds saw the long TD pass to Waddle coming and tried to signal it. Edmunds’ run stuff at the end of the third quarter set up a key stop.

The Bills don’t like to blitz much with Tyreek Hill on the field. But they rushed five or more 11 times in 34 dropbacks and were successful. Tagovailoa was 5 of 10 for 73 yards and one sack vs. the blitz. Matt Milano rushed the passer nine times and shared a sack.

Defensive backs (3.0): The cornerbacks had a solid day overall. Johnson broke up a third-and-3 pass for Hill at the start of the fourth quarter and tackled Durham Smythe for a 3-yard loss on third-and-1 with 12:01 left. Tre White’s presence was significant. He had tight coverage on Waddle on the last third-down stop. In the third quarter, he blanketed a deep incompletion and broke up a third-and-2 out route to Waddle. On the downside, White didn’t get a jam on Hill on the 20-yard TD pass. Miami dialed up the ideal seven-man protection on the play to block up blitzing Jordan Poyer. Poyer got caught flat-footed in a coverage mixup on Waddle’s 67-yard TD. Poyer blanketed Waddle on the incomplete two-point conversion. Kaiir Elam read and stuffed the late screen pass for Hill. Damar Hamlin and Poyer missed tackles on the 67-yard run, and Hamlin missed a tackle on the 11-yard TD run.

Special teams (2.0): The roughing-the-punter penalty on Cam Lewis almost cost the Bills the game. Miami’s Thomas Morstead has had only one punt blocked in his career, way back in 2011. It was a gamble for the Bills to go after him in the fourth quarter after getting a defensive stop at midfield. Bills punter Sam Martin had a good night. He hit a 4.77-second hang time punt for a net 49 yards, a 4.54 punt for a 46-yard net and a 45-yarder out at the 10. Nyhiem Hines was worried about another punt downed at the 1 so he made a tough catch in the wind at the 7 with 5:56 left. He’s reliable.