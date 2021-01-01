Bills' playoff game sells out quickly

As expected, the Bills' first home playoff game in 25 years quickly sold out.

The team made the announcement Friday afternoon. Tickets were only available to season ticket holders who had opted in for tickets before the season began, should fans be allowed at any point. About 13,000 had opted in, but tickets were sold out before many had the opportunity to purchase them.

The Bills have played their seven previous home games without fans and no fans will be allowed Sunday against Miami.

About 6,200 fans, plus another 500 family members, sponsors and guests, are being allowed into Bills Stadium for the AFC wild-card game on either Jan. 9 or 10, with the opponent still to be determined by Sunday's NFL regular-season finales.

Under the terms of a plan announced this week, fans must provide evidence of a negative test within 72 hours of the game. Fans will have to show their tickets, their IDs and their proof of negative Covid-19 tests to get into the stadium. Tickets can't be given or sold to another person and fans must have their tests done through the Bills. Other test results will not be accepted.

Masks will be required, other than when eating or drinking.