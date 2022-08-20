Bills players wear 'Long Live Luke' shirts in warmups in memory of Dawson Knox's brother

Bills players wore T-shirts with the words "Long Live Luke" before Saturday's preseason game in memory of Luke Knox, the brother of Bills tight end Dawson Knox.

Luke Knox, a linebacker at Florida International University, died Wednesday at age 22. A cause of death has not been released.

A memorial service was scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Nashville for Knox.

The team also has announced it will hold a moment of silence before kickoff at Highmark Stadium against the Denver Broncos.

Dawson Knox took to social media Friday night to thank supporters.

"Thank you all for the outpouring of love and support for my family," Knox wrote on Twitter. "Our hearts are broken but we know Luke is in a much better place now with his savior Jesus.

Bills fans have donated more than $150,000 to P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative, an organization that Dawson Knox has supported. The organization provides financial, practical and emotional support for families dealing with childhood cancer.