Bills players pay tribute to injured Von Miller with T-shirts

With Von Miller on season-ending injured reserve following knee surgery, his Bills teammates are continuing the T-shirt tradition he started this season.
In pregame warmups, Miller and some teammates have worn Dreamathon shirts featuring Bills legends, Brandon Beane, Josh Allen and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier among others.
Before Sunday's game against the New York Jets, a number of Bills players, notably the defensive line, came onto the field wearing T-shirts featuring Miller.
The #Bills defensive line rocking Von Miller shirts pregame. pic.twitter.com/Msou3LFA0R— Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) December 11, 2022
Taiwan Jones showing off the Von Miller DreamNation shirt this week, which features... appropriately... Von Miller. #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/RtsykG4lEQ— Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 11, 2022
On Mondays of a game week, Miller decides who the T-shirt will focus on and works with Dreamathon, an apparel brand created by Bruce Thompson, on the design. The tees are completed and shipped Thursday, and Miller usually receives them at his house Friday.
“It’s just become part of my routine,” Miller told The News earlier this season. “I get into the locker room, change out of my game-day ‘fit’ and I take out my pregame outfit to go warm up.”