Bills players pay tribute to injured Von Miller with T-shirts

  • Updated
Walking the field

Bills players walk the field before the game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
With Von Miller on season-ending injured reserve following knee surgery, his Bills teammates are continuing the T-shirt tradition he started this season. 

In pregame warmups, Miller and some teammates have worn Dreamathon shirts featuring Bills legends, Brandon Beane, Josh Allen and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier among others. 

Before Sunday's game against the New York Jets, a number of Bills players, notably the defensive line, came onto the field wearing T-shirts featuring Miller. 

On Mondays of a game week, Miller decides who the T-shirt will focus on and works with Dreamathon, an apparel brand created by Bruce Thompson, on the design. The tees are completed and shipped Thursday, and Miller usually receives them at his house Friday.

Sunday is show time.

“It’s just become part of my routine,” Miller told The News earlier this season. “I get into the locker room, change out of my game-day ‘fit’ and I take out my pregame outfit to go warm up.”

