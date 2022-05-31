Bills players joke Ken Dorsey, fiery first-year offensive coordinator, should call plays from booth

Ken Dorsey said he’s felt a little out place during organized team activities.

The Buffalo Bills’ quarterbacks coach turned first-year offensive coordinator whipped a few footballs around during practice Tuesday afternoon at One Bills Drive, working with the entire offense as opposed to spending most of his time with Josh Allen.

“Honestly, there’s sometimes it’s like that ‘Talladega Nights’ where I don’t know what to do with my hands,” Dorsey said before practice, showing a bit of personality by citing comedian Will Ferrell’s character Ricky Bobby in the classic auto racing comedy. “Sometimes you’re just like, ‘Ahhh, what am I supposed to do right now?' ... It’s like you kind of end up walking in a circle. A lot of times you kind of end up gravitating back toward the quarterbacks a little bit.”

It just feels natural.

Dorsey, 41, won the BCS national championship as the starting quarterback at Miami in 2001 and spent time as an NFL quarterback with San Francisco and Cleveland before beginning his coaching career in 2013 as the quarterbacks coach for Carolina. He had been the Bills’ quarterbacks coach since 2019, Allen’s second season in the league; was promoted to passing game coordinator last year; and was promoted to offensive coordinator in February, replacing Brian Daboll, who was hired as head coach of the New York Giants.

Allen campaigned publicly for the move, which preserved a degree of continuity when it comes to relationships and the playbook but thrust Dorsey, who has never called plays, into an unfamiliar role.

Dorsey, speaking with reporters for first time since his promotion, said he has yet to determine whether he’s more comfortable calling plays from the sideline or the booth.

But Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis said the players have already made that decision for him.

“Dorse has a huge personality,” Davis said, laughing. “He gets fired up quick, so he’s going to have to be in the box. We can’t have him out there on the field. So if he hears this, he needs to know that he’s definitely going to be in the box all year. … We’ll make sure he’s up there, for sure.”

Bills center Mitch Morse echoed the sentiment.

“He’s such a nice guy. He’s a brilliant football coach. But he’s so competitive,” Morse said. “The best way you can describe it is the ‘Holy Spirit’ comes out of him, and you don’t know when it’s going to come out. It’s funny at times, but at the same time, you don’t want to be on the other end of that, because it can be ruthless. No one has been on the end of that yet. We don’t want to.”

Dorsey is likewise unsure how different his approach will be from Daboll's.

“My style is kind of similar to Dabes’ philosophy,” Dorsey said. “What do we have to do to win the game? And that’s what it comes down to. Whether it’s one more point, three more points, seven, 14, whatever it is. The philosophy comes down to ‘What do we have to do to win the game?’

“Whether it’s run, whether it’s pass, whether it’s a field position game, outscoring game. All that matters is trying to figure out ways to score at least one more point than your opponent and that’s what we’re going to do. All the other stuff just kind of comes up naturally throughout the course of calling a game and the flow of the game.”

Dorsey said he’s working to build a foundation for the offense but acknowledged he’s not starting from square one.

Go for it: Sean McDermott follows NFL trend in going for it on fourth down Fourth-down attempts increased significantly for a fourth year in a row leaguewide, rising 64% compared with McDermott's first year as a head coach in 2017.

“Just knowing the verbiage, the terminology, the competitive spirit that he and I share,” Allen said, “it’s a very, very good fit and I’m excited for him to call some live plays for us.”

Their yearslong relationship should provide a considerable jump start.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to just kind of hit the ground running,” Dorsey said, “because there’s not that ‘feel-out’ period of trying to figure out, ‘Hey, how does he see this versus how do I see it?’”

Dorsey said he’s helped develop Allen from an intellectual standpoint, making sure the quarterback understands the intent of the play, the reason why it’s being called, and that shared basis of knowledge is critical.

For years, Allen has provided Dorsey with input throughout practice and games, and their back-and-forth has built trust. That won’t change.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“I think you’d be crazy as a coordinator not to have the input of your quarterback or the guys on the offense,” Dorsey said. “Now, is there going to be times where, it’s like, ‘Well, no, Josh, we’re going to do it this way. But here’s why.’ ... So I think there’s going to be a lot of that input back and forth with me and him because he’s got a great feel for the game and a great mind for the game.”

Dorsey also said he welcomes input from Joe Brady and Aaron Kromer, newcomers to the Bills’ offensive coaching staff.

Brady, the Panthers' offensive coordinator the last two seasons, was hired to replace Dorsey as the Bills’ quarterbacks coach. Kromer returns to coach the Bills' offensive line, a position he held from 2015 to '16, after spending five years in the same role with the Los Angeles Rams.

Dorsey said their additions have been valuable because they bring experience from outside the Bills’ system, which they can tweak and blend.

Photos: Buffalo Bills OTA practice The Buffalo Bills held OTA practice on Tuesday.

“Whenever you come in, you always have your spin on things and your way of doing things,” Dorsey said. “Are there going to be some different things? Probably. Are there going to be a lot of stuff the same? Probably. You never really know how a season is going to unfold until the first couple of weeks. Until then, you just don’t have a full grasp of those new pieces, the personnel that you’ve got.”

Dorsey has a vision for what he wants the Bills’ offense to be, but he said the most successful coaches adjust throughout the season, depending on what happens in live game action.

“We’ve got a core of what our philosophy is that’s worked for us,” Dorsey said. “But at the same time, you’ve got to be able to evolve in this game. You’ve got to be able to do some different things to keep defenses off balance and force them to react to you and not you reacting to them.”

Davis said because Dorsey is a former quarterback, he loves to pass the ball and create explosive plays.

“Dorsey just wants to attack every single play,” Davis said. “He doesn’t want to let up on anything and that’s the biggest thing. I’m happy that he’s going to give us a lot of opportunity to go out there and make big plays.”

Bills running back Devin Singletary said there hasn’t been a big difference transitioning from Daboll to Dorsey.

“Coach Ken still has that dog mentality,” Singletary said. “But it’s been smooth, honestly. The transition’s been smooth. We know him already, so that makes it easier.”

Morse said Dorsey’s familiarity with last year’s personnel and playbook has alleviated growing pains “tremendously.”

“I think he’s going to rise to the occasion,” Morse said. “We’re all going to have growing pains, especially as players. He’s done a great job of merging what we had before into what he vision is and right now we’re trying to marry those two, and it’s kind of a fun thing to do.”

Dorsey said he’s uncertain how he’ll approach play-calling, but he’s making a concerted effort to be as prepared as possible for Week 1.

“You’ve got to go out and you’ve got to do it and you’ve got to just kind of get in a rhythm of calling plays on your own,” Dorsey said. “When things are going well, it’s easy, but it’s those highs and lows in the course of a game where you’ve just kind of got to stay steady and figure it out.

“It’s a lot of practice and trial by error and kind of doing it by yourself in your office and all that stuff.”

There are ways to replicate play-calling before preseason games.

Dorsey said he’ll give himself different game situations and call out plays, for mental reps.

He’ll do this during unscripted sessions in practice and when he’s alone, buzzing through game film for random down and distances.

“You try to just find different ways to be creative with it,” Dorsey said.

Preseason games will be important, particularly when it comes to determining whether he’ll call plays from the sideline, where he’s spent the majority of his playing and coaching career, or from the booth.

He’ll make that decision for himself.

“Right now, I’m not sure how that’s going to look in terms of whether it’s up in the box or on the field, to be honest with you,” Dorsey said. “I think we’re going to try both and see what I’m most comfortable with and roll with that. All I’m doing right now is trying to figure out tomorrow and the best way to proceed with the installs and the development and the continued growth of this offense.”

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.