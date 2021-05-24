Bills' player development shows 'best version of yourself' is more than words

This is Part 4 of a project looking at why the Buffalo Bills are winning and ascending toward championship level and why the Sabres are losing and have equaled the longest playoff drought in NHL history, even though both franchises are owned by the same people. Here, we look at how player development decisions have led to the Bills' ascent.
It’s a phrase Sean McDermott has become quite fond of.
Come to Buffalo, the Bills’ head coach tells prospective players, to become the best version of yourself. That might sound like something Tony Robbins says, but it shouldn’t be written off as self-help, aspirational gibberish.
The truth is, McDermott can point to several players who prove that phrase to be true. Player development is at the heart of any successful NFL franchise, and the Bills have done it just about as well as any team in the league dating back to McDermott’s arrival in 2017.
The Bills brought Matt Milano to town that year as a fifth-round draft pick. A converted safety in college, Milano has transformed into a three-down linebacker – one good enough to sign a four-year contract extension earlier this year that could pay him up to $48 million.
It’s about more than just the draft, though.
That same year, the Bills signed safety Jordan Poyer early in free agent away from the Cleveland Browns, making him one of the first players whom McDermott brought to Buffalo. Poyer was coming off a potential career-ending injury suffered on a brutal blindside block. Not only did he make a full recovery, he performed well enough to sign a two-year contract extension last year that could pay him more than $20 million.
Fellow safety Micah Hyde came over from the Green Bay Packers, combining with Poyer to form one of the best positional duos in the NFL. Like Poyer, Hyde has also received a second contract from the Bills.
At his first training camp, McDermott had players address the entire team, sharing their personal stories and who they play for. Those stories, often emotional, brought the entire team together and made each player realize they were a part of something bigger.
At the same time, McDermott worked with General Manager Brandon Beane to weed out those who didn’t fit their vision. That meant saying goodbye to some big-name players, starting with the trades of wide receiver Sammy Watkins and cornerback Ronald Darby in the summer of 2017 and continuing with an in-season trade of defensive tackle Marcell Dareus. Watkins and Dareus were both top-four draft picks, the type of players who are supposed to become franchise building blocks.
Instead, they became examples. McDermott was committed to a “process,” and wanted players willing to go along with how he believed things should be done.
“That's the start of it,” McDermott said in August, after signing a contract extension that ties him to Buffalo through the 2025 season. “I think really to sustain winning, you've got to build a culture and a good foundation. And then the culture really breeds the chemistry that our players have been able to build together.
“Some of that's been driven by me, but a lot of the credit goes to our staff and our players for the bond that they've been able to build with one another. What you're seeing with our team right now is these guys who have been with us a few years are really leading the other players that haven't been with us and in some cases the rookies as well. We're just excited for this opportunity to continue to grow it and just philosophically believe in building the culture first. And that took time. There were some, certainly, unpopular decisions, and I recognize that … but getting the right people on the bus early was important for us in order to get us to where we are today. Some of those growing pains were tough. I never take those lightly because they all involve people's livelihoods in a lot of cases, and those are tough decisions.”
Those tough decisions extended to the coaching staff. McDermott replaced offensive coordinator Rick Dennison with Brian Daboll after the 2017 season and fired Danny Crossman as his special teams coordinator after the 2018 season. Crossman was replaced him by Heath Farwell. McDermott also made several changes to his positional coaches, showing that it extends to more than just players when it comes to taking time to get the right people in place.
Once that was accomplished, the results have followed. There is, of course, no better example than quarterback Josh Allen.
Coming into the 2018 draft, Allen was one of the most polarizing prospects in recent memory. While his rocket arm and superior athleticism excited some analysts, it’s fair to say more of them were scared off by his college completion percentage and sometimes questionable decision-making.
When Beane came out to speak to the media after drafting Allen, he was taken aback by the negative tone of the questions and the very idea fans had such apprehension about the pick.
The Bills, though, had a plan. It has succeeded as well as anyone could have possibly imagined. Allen finished second in NFL MVP voting last season, leading the Bills to an appearance in the AFC Championship Game and he is on the brink of a contract that could make him one of the league's highest-paid players.
Ask yourself this: Would Allen have had the same level of success had he been drafted by the New York Jets? Sam Darnold, who went No. 3 overall to the Jets in the year the Bills took Allen No. 7, is on his second team after being traded to the Carolina Panthers.
There is no definitive answer to that, but the Bills – and Allen himself – have done something many did not see coming. The credit for getting him there is shared amongst the quarterback himself, the continuity in the messaging from the coaching staff and the talent level around him.
Beane’s best moves in free agency have often been the ones that don’t generate the biggest headlines. Right guard Jon Feliciano, right tackle Daryl Williams and wide receiver Cole Beasley all came to the team on reasonable contracts, eager for the chance to show what they can do with a bigger opportunity. Each of them has provided great return on investment, so much so that Feliciano and Williams both have earned second contracts with a significant bump in pay.