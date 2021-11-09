Bills place wide receiver Jake Kumerow on the Reserve/Covid-19 list

The Buffalo Bills placed wide receiver Jake Kumerow on the Reserve/Covid-19 list on Tuesday.
Kumerow is the fourth Bill to go on the list in the last week. He joins quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, practice squad quarterback Jake Fromm and practice squad wide receiver Tanner Gentry, who all went on the list last week and remain there.
The fourth-year receiver has played every game this season for Bills. He also contributes on special teams for the Bills, playing on 65% of snaps this season.
