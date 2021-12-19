 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Delta Sonic: Brought to you by Delta Sonic – Home of Unlimited Car Washes & Interior Cleanings
Bills place offensive lineman Jon Feliciano on reserve/Covid-19 list
0 comments
top story topical

Bills place offensive lineman Jon Feliciano on reserve/Covid-19 list

Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Chiefs pregame (copy)

Bills guard Jon Feliciano (76) has been placed on the NFL's reserve/Covid-19 list.

 James P. McCoy

Jon Feliciano's frustrating season continued Sunday.

The Buffalo Bills placed Feliciano on the NFL's reserve/Covid-19 list just hours before kickoff against the Carolina Panthers. He joins starting left tackle Dion Dawkins on the list.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Feliciano will miss his seventh game of the season. He returned in Week 14, but did not play on offense against the Buccaneers after missing five games on injured reserve because of a strained calf. 

In response, the Bills promoted offensive lineman Jacob Capra from the practice squad. Capra, 23, is a rookie from San Diego State.

During pre-game warmups, the Bills' starting offensive line included Spencer Brown at left tackle, Ike Boettger at left guard, Mitch Morse at center, Cody Ford at right guard and Daryl Williams at right tackle. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban Meyer is out as head couch of the Jacksonville Jaguars

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News