Bills place offensive lineman Jon Feliciano on reserve/Covid-19 list

Jon Feliciano's frustrating season continued Sunday.
The Buffalo Bills placed Feliciano on the NFL's reserve/Covid-19 list just hours before kickoff against the Carolina Panthers. He joins starting left tackle Dion Dawkins on the list.
Support Local Journalism
Feliciano will miss his seventh game of the season. He returned in Week 14, but did not play on offense against the Buccaneers after missing five games on injured reserve because of a strained calf.
In response, the Bills promoted offensive lineman Jacob Capra from the practice squad. Capra, 23, is a rookie from San Diego State.
During pre-game warmups, the Bills' starting offensive line included Spencer Brown at left tackle, Ike Boettger at left guard, Mitch Morse at center, Cody Ford at right guard and Daryl Williams at right tackle.
Tags
[BN] Blitz Daily Updates
Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL.
Jay Skurski
News Sports Reporter
I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.