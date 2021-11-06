Bills place Mitchell Trubisky on Covid-19 list; Jon Feliciano on injured reserve

Vaccinated players are tested once a week, while those who are unvaccinated undergo daily testing. Speaking Wednesday in a one-on-one interview with The Buffalo News, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said the team had between five and 10 players unvaccinated of the 69 on the active roster plus practice squad. The team has been conducting follow-up testing on those who were deemed to be close contacts of Fromm and Gentry.

"We're definitely doing some close contact stuff," Beane said. "If you are vaccinated and you're deemed a close contact, 'X' number of minutes within 6 feet, then we send you out to test. If you're clear and you have no symptoms, we can bring you back in, but instead of testing once a week, we're going to test you for five straight days. That's part of the protocol. ... Fortunately, there were no unvaccinated people in this case that were deemed close contacts by the league, so we didn't have to send anyone else home. But we do have some people – players and staff – who are being monitored for the next four or five days to make sure they're good."