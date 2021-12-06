Bills place linebacker A.J. Klein on Covid-19 list before MNF

If the Buffalo Bills wanted to play more of a traditional 4-3 base defensive scheme against the run-heavy New England Patriots on Monday night in inclement weather, it just got tougher.

Bills reserve linebacker A.J. Klein was placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list hours before Monday night's game against the New England Patriots, the Bills announced.

Klein had recently started games in place of either Matt Milano or Tremaine Edmunds when the Bills' usual starting linebackers were out with injuries. However, with Milano and Edmunds both healthy for the Bills' most recent game against New Orleans, Klein was back in a reserve role. He played nine snaps (15.8%) snaps against the Saints on defense. However, he is a regular contributor on special teams, playing 36.4% (eight snaps) of the snaps in that role against New Orleans.

On the season, Klein has played 42.3% of the snaps on special teams.

Klein has 30 tackles (four tackles for loss) and a fumble recovery.