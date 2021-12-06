 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills place linebacker A.J. Klein on Covid-19 list before MNF
0 comments
top story topical

Bills place linebacker A.J. Klein on Covid-19 list before MNF

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Warming up

Buffalo Bills outside linebacker A.J. Klein (54) stretches out before the game against Indianapolis

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News file photo

If the Buffalo Bills wanted to play more of a traditional 4-3 base defensive scheme against the run-heavy New England Patriots on Monday night in inclement weather, it just got tougher. 

Bills reserve linebacker A.J. Klein was placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list hours before Monday night's game against the New England Patriots, the Bills announced.

Klein had recently started games in place of either Matt Milano or Tremaine Edmunds when the Bills' usual starting linebackers were out with injuries. However, with Milano and Edmunds both healthy for the Bills' most recent game against New Orleans, Klein was back in a reserve role. He played nine snaps (15.8%) snaps against the Saints on defense. However, he is a regular contributor on special teams, playing 36.4% (eight snaps) of the snaps in that role against New Orleans. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

On the season, Klein has played 42.3% of the snaps on special teams.

Klein has 30 tackles (four tackles for loss) and a fumble recovery.

After the Bills' Nov. 14 victory against the Jets, Klein conducted his postgame news conference while wearing a mask. That would strongly suggest that as of that date, he was not fully vaccinated. NFL rules require non-vaccinated players to wear masks during postgame interviews. 

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris have been elevated from the practice squad. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Derby winner Medina Spirit dies after workout

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News