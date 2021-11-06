Bills place Jon Feliciano on injured reserve; Mitchell Trubisky on Covid-19 list

The Buffalo Bills placed offensive lineman Jon Feliciano on injured reserve with a calf strain Saturday and signed Jamil Douglas from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Feliciano will need to miss at least three games.

Douglas signed with the Bills in April after previously being with the Tennessee Titans. He was released by the Bills at the final roster cutdown and then signed to the practice squad two days later.

The team also placed backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on the Reserve/Covid-19 list and elevated Davis Webb from the practice squad to serve as Josh Allen’s backup.

Trubisky becomes the third Bills player to go on the Covid list this week but the first from the 53-man roster. Practice squad quarterback Jake Fromm and tight end Tanner Gentry were placed on the list Tuesday. Vaccinated players require two negative Covid tests at least 24 hours apart to be removed from the list.

The Bills also elevated tight end Quinton Morris from the practice squad with Dawson Knox still sidelined with a hand injury suffered in Week 6 against Tennessee.