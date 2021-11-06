 Skip to main content
Bills place Jon Feliciano on injured reserve; Mitchell Trubisky on Covid-19 list
Bills Chiefs pregame

Buffalo Bills guard Jon Feliciano (76) and his linemates get in sync before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.

 James P. McCoy

The Buffalo Bills placed offensive lineman Jon Feliciano on injured reserve with a calf strain Saturday and signed Jamil Douglas from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Feliciano will need to miss at least three games. 

Douglas signed with the Bills in April after previously being with the Tennessee Titans. He was released by the Bills at the final roster cutdown and then signed to the practice squad two days later.

PlayAction is new to The Buffalo News' extensive NFL coverage. Each week, Mark Gaughan, who has covered the league throughout his 38 years at The News, distills X's and O's and strategy relating to how the Bills match up with their next opponent. All in about two minutes.

The team also placed backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on the Reserve/Covid-19 list and elevated Davis Webb from the practice squad to serve as Josh Allen’s backup.

Trubisky becomes the third Bills player to go on the Covid list this week but the first from the 53-man roster. Practice squad quarterback Jake Fromm and tight end Tanner Gentry were placed on the list Tuesday. Vaccinated players require two negative Covid tests at least 24 hours apart to be removed from the list.

The Bills also elevated tight end Quinton Morris from the practice squad with Dawson Knox still sidelined with a hand injury suffered in Week 6 against Tennessee.

