Bills pick up fifth-year options on Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds

The Buffalo Bills exercised the fifth-year contract options on their two 2018 first-round draft picks – quarterback Josh Allen and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds – in advance of Monday's deadline.

There is little suspense on Allen, who was second in the MVP race and blossomed into one of the league's elite quarterbacks. The option will cost $23.016 million.

A decision on Edmunds figured to be more difficult. His option cost $12.791 million.

Edmunds, who turned 23 on Sunday, fought through a shoulder injury suffered in the season opener. He missed the Week 2 win against Miami but was back the following week and played 93% of the snaps in games in which he was active (a big chunk of the snaps he missed came in Week 17 against Miami when the Bills took it easy on most of their starters).

He has made back-to-back Pro Bowls, but for all of the physical gifts the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder possesses, Edmunds has yet to blossom into the player the Bills thought they were getting when they traded up in the first round of the 2018 draft to acquire him.

Combined, they will count $36 million on the 2022 salary cap.